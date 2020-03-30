Can you catch the coronavirus twice? An elderly woman arrives to Wuhan Red Cross Hospital after being transferred from another hospital after recovering from COVID-19 in Wuhan on March 30, 2020. Hector Retamal / AFP - Getty Images Those who recover from the coronavirus are probably not going to catch the illness again, at least in the short term, experts say. But it's unclear how long that immunity will last. "It is reasonable to predict we will have some immunity. To say you will have lifelong immunity? We just don’t know yet, said Frances Lund, professor and chair of the department of microbiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "But I think it’s a reasonable conclusion that you will have immunity for the rest of this season." Read the full story here. Share this -







Outbreaks at 11 nursing homes, 'dozens and dozens' responders sick in L.A. County Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer told reporters Monday that her agency is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 county nursing homes, and that "dozens and dozens" of local health-care workers have also tested positive. She also said there have been 342 new cases of coronavirus and 7 additional deaths in the county since Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,474 with 44 deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the County as of March 30 to 2,474 positive cases with a total of 44 deaths. The county's coronavirus mortality rate is currently 1.8 percent of those known to be infected. @lapublichealth Announces Seven New Deaths Related to COVID-19 and 342 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in LA County. 2474 total cases & 44 total deaths. View: https://t.co/Er7TpfZl6c fore more. Practice #SocialDistancing at all times. pic.twitter.com/i4WA8PCYUt — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 30, 2020







Small study shows breakdown of underlying conditions in critically ill patients A new analysis of some of the most critically ill patients in Seattle adds to the growing understanding of who is most at risk for severe complications of the coronavirus. Out of 24 patients, more than half (58 percent) of the patients had type 2 diabetes, 21 percent had chronic kidney disease and 14 percent had asthma. Nearly all of patients in the analysis had to be on a ventilator. Half later died, mostly those over age 65. Patients said their symptoms began anywhere between four and seven days before they were ultimately admitted to the ICU. The most common symptoms were cough and shortness of breath. Only half had fevers, suggesting high temperature may not be a good way to screen for the illness. The new report was published Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine.







Ford and GE team up to produce 50,000 ventilators by July Ford and GE Healthcare will work together to produce 50,000 ventilators by July, the companies announced in a joint statement Monday. The ventilators will be produced by 500 paid volunteers represented by the United Auto Workers labor union, at Ford's Rawsonville plant in Michigan. The machines will be produced from Florida-based Airborn Corp.'s design, and will address the needs of most COVID-19 patients. Ventilator production will begin the week of April 20 and eventually ramp up to an output of around 7,200 ventilators per week. "Our deep understanding of the health care industry with Ford's supply chain and production expertise will help meet the unprecedented demand for medical equipment. We continue to be encouraged by how quickly companies are coming together in innovative ways to address this collective challenge," said GE Healthcare President and CEO Kieran Murphy in a statement.







Photos: Inside Central Park's field hospital Volunteers from Samaritan's Purse set up an emergency field hospital for coronavirus patients in Central Park across from Mt. Sinai Hospital on Monday in New York. Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images Power and oxygen lines are set up inside the field hospital which will have 68 beds. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images







FBI warns video conference users to watch out for 'Zoom-bombing' A sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead of its Nasdaq IPO in New York on April 18, 2019. Mark Lennihan / AP file Use of Zoom and other video-conferencing platforms has soared during the coronavirus outbreak, and now the FBI in Boston is warning users to watch out for "Zoom-bombing," in which hijackers disrupt Zoom sessions with pornography, profanity and hate. The FBI says two schools in Massachusetts were "Zoom bombed," with one hijacker yelling profanity and another displaying swastika tattoos. To avoid such incidents, the bureau recommends requiring a password or using Zoom's waiting room feature to screen guests, and never making teleconference links available on public social media posts. Users can also set the screensharing option to "Host Only."







Wall Street rallies on hopes vaccine and shutdown extension will limit economic damage The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday 690 points higher, while the S&P gained around 3.3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up by around 3.6 percent, after Amazon, Microsoft, and other sector leaders performed well throughout the day. Pharmaceutical companies saw some of the day's largest stock gains, on news that there could be a vaccine for coronavirus. However, all three major averages are likely facing a volatile week, with a raft of economic data set to be released, including the consumer confidence index on Tuesday, weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and the monthly unemployment numbers on Friday. The first three months of 2020 are still on track be the worst performing quarter since 2008.







Abortion rights groups sue over states suspending procedure A coalition of reproductive rights groups, including Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights, are taking legal action in four states over abortion access during the coronavirus outbreak. Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said that now is the time to make abortion more accessible, not less. "Abortion is essential, reproductive health is essential and this is time sensitive care," Johnson said. "Right now people are just trying to survive this crisis. Women are just trying to survive this crises and politicians are trying to take away their health care." The lawsuits were filed in Alabama, Iowa, Ohio and Oklahoma after officials suspended abortions, saying they were nonessential medical procedures.






