Canada, Australia pull out of Olympics Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the Olympics later this year if the games are not delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday. In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it was "urgently" calling on the groups that organize the games to postpone the event for one year. "This is not solely about athlete health — this is about public health," the group said. n a similar statement announced Monday in Australia, that nation's organizing committee said its board had "unanimously agreed that an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad."Canada urged the international Olympic and Paralympic governing committees to postpone the games for one year. Earlier Sunday, the International Olympic Committee said it was still evaluating if the games, scheduled to begin July 24 in Tokyo, will go forward as planned.







Los Angeles closes city parks, beaches, trails This weekend we saw too many people packing beaches, trails and parks. So we are closing sports and recreation at @LACityParks and closing parking at city beaches. That doesn't mean gather elsewhere. This is serious. Stay home and save lives. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 23, 2020







Website selling phony test kits shut down, DOJ says A federal court in Texas temporarily shut down what prosecutors said was a fraudulent website claiming to offer coronavirus test kits, authorities said Sunday. The Department of Justice said the site, "coronavirusmedicalkit.com," claimed to provide access to vaccine kits from the World Health Organization. Customers would pay a $4.95 shipping charge for that access. "In fact, there are currently no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines and the WHO is not distributing any such vaccine," the DOJ said in a statement. The site's operator, which wasn't named in a criminal complaint, faces civil charges of wire fraud. A federal court judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to the department's complaint, blocking public access to the site, the DOJ said.







Tito's vodka to make hand sanitizer Tito's Handmade Vodka is the latest liquor company to announce it will be using its distillery as a production facility for hand sanitizer. The company said it has enough supplies to make 24 tons of hand sanitizer over the next couple of weeks, and it plans to make more "as needed." "Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery," the company said in a statement. Tito's joins the list of major liquor production companies and local distilleries converting their factories into facilities for producing hand sanitizer. Pernod Ricard USA, which oversees Absolut Vodka and Kahlua among other major alcohol brands, said on Wednesday it is planning to use all of its manufacturing sites to produce hand sanitizer. Several local distilleries are pitching in to do the same. While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020







Trump activating National Guard in California, New York, Washington state Trump deploys National Guard to help states respond to the coronavirus March 22, 2020 05:01 President Donald Trump on Sunday announced he would activate the federal National Guard to assist Washington, California and New York, three of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. He added that those three states have either been approved or will soon be approved for major disaster declarations to allow the federal government to more seamlessly provide supplies. Trump said there are large quantities of masks, respirators, gowns, face shields and other items currently en route to those states, due to arrive within days. He added that he has ordered the government to set up large federal medical stations in each of the states. The Sunday evening announcement came as governors clamored for more assistance from the federal government in combating COVID-19, which is expanding its reach across both the U.S. and the world. Much of the United States is now under some level of economic shutdown. Read the full story.






