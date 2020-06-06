Adela Suliman
41m ago / 9:08 AM UTC
Canadian pilot draws solidarity fist in the sky
A pilot in Canada marked out a fist in the sky through his flight path as a gesture against police brutality and racism.
Dimitri Neonakis took to the skies above Halifax in Canada to create the fist image.
"I see a world of one race with many colours in which everyone of us can 'breath free'," he wrote on Twitter.
1h ago / 8:27 AM UTC
Protests take place in Australia, Japan and Thailand
Thousands of people took to the streets in Australia on Saturday to support protests against police brutality across the U.S.
Demonstrations were limited by social-distancing curbs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in Brisbane, police estimated 10,000 people joined a peaceful protest, wearing masks. Many wrapped themselves in indigenous flags, calling for an end to police mistreatment of indigenous Australians.
Protests also took place in Japan and others were planned in South Korea, while a virtual rally was also set to be held in Thailand.
In Sydney, a last-minute court decision overruled a coronavirus ban as several thousand people marched, amid a heavy police presence, chanting: "Whose lives matter? Black Lives matter."
In Tokyo, marchers protested against what they said was police treatment of a Kurdish man who says he was stopped while driving and shoved to the ground, leaving him with bruises. "No justice, no peace, no racist police," the crowd chanted.
Judge orders Denver police to stop firing tear gas, projectiles at peaceful protesters
Dennis Romero
2h ago / 7:30 AM UTC
D.C. asks National Guard to go home
On a day when the governor of Ohio said a state National Guard member was removed from duty in Washington, D.C. after the FBI discovered evidence of the soldier's white supremacist ideology online, the city's mayor asked Ohio to withdraw its guard members.
District Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday wrote letters to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy arguing that the presence of their guard members is "unnecessary and may be counterproductive." The troops were sent at the behest of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, DeWine said.
Bowser didn't mention the removal of the guard member. DeWine said Friday the soldier was under federal investigation and it appeared likely "he will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard."
Bowser said the city's state of emergency in response to George Floyd protests that took place near the White House ended Friday morning.
Breonna Taylor honored by protesters on her birthday
Dennis Romero
2h ago / 7:26 AM UTC
Confederate statue in Mobile, Alabama, moved
A statue of a Confederate admiral was removed from public view overnight in Mobile, Alabama, the city's mayor said Friday.
The statue of Civl War Rear Admiral Raphael Semmes near the History Museum of Mobile was dedicated in 1900. Mayor Sandy Stimpson did not mention nationwide protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd, but she said moving the monument would help the city heal.
"Moving this statue will not change the past," he said. "It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city."