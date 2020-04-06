Canals in Venice are almost deserted as Italy's COVID-19 lockdown continues

Fact check: Trump doubles down on unproven hydroxychloroquine claims Trump spent much of his Sunday night coronavirus briefing boasting about the potential use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a COVID-19 treatment. When the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked about the drug, which has not been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-19, on Sunday night, Trump intervened: “I’ve answered that question — maybe 15 times. You don’t have to answer." “There’s signs it works on this — very strong signs,” the president said. “I’ve seen things that I sort of like. What do I know, I’m not a doctor, I’m not a doctor, but I have common sense. The FDA feels good about it. As you know they’ve approved it — they gave it rapid approval.” This isn’t true: The FDA has not approved a proven treatment for COVID-19. Read our fact check here. Share this -







Cuomo says N.Y. may be seeing ‘possible flattening of the curve’ New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said we may be seeing the start of a flattening of the curve in the state. "The big question we're looking at now is what is the curve?" Cuomo said. Cuomo said that 599 more people had died in the state, a number similar with that of the previous day. The total number of deaths is 4,758. "The possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases we have seen," Cuomo said. "New York is still far and away the most impacted state." Gov. Cuomo suggests ‘possible flattening’ of New York coronavirus curve April 6, 2020 02:36 Share this -







The Masters eyes November for rescheduled tournament Statement from Chairman Ridley:



"We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game."



Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020 Share this -







In New York, influx of bodies could be buried in city park The chair of the New York City Council health committee said Monday that if cemeteries cannot handle the volume of bodies coming in, city parks could be used for burials. "Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line," council member Mark D. Levine wrote on Twitter. "It will be done in a dignified, orderly — and temporary — manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take." Levine later clarified that using parks for burials was "a contingency NYC is preparing for," and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the scenario was a possibility, but not a current plan. "If the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary," Levine said. He said New York officials wanted to "avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets." Mayor Bill de Blasio said the place historically used for mass burials was Hart Island in the Bronx, but he would update the public when he could. He said the burials would be delayed, but that they are "going to try and treat every family with dignity and respect religious needs of those who are devout." The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, morgues and funeral homes are also "backed up," Levine said, adding that they "are now dealing w/ the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11." The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has sent 80 refrigerated trailers to hospitals around the city to keep up with the body storage surge, Levine said. Each trailer can hold 100 bodies, and many were mostly full by Monday. Share this -







NYC mayor says surgical gowns urgently needed, thanks feds for masks New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has his temperature taken before he tours local companies that have teamed up to make thousands of protective hospital gowns at their Brooklyn Navy Yard facilities on April 6, 2020. Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the city "urgently" needed to find more surgical gowns. New York City hospitals and nursing homes used 1.8 million gowns last week, and are expected to use 2.5 million this week as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Crye Precision, a combat apparel company, and Lafayette 148, a fashion company, will create about 9,200 reusable surgical gowns at the Brooklyn Navy Yard this week, de Blasio said following a tour of the facility, where the two firms are hard at work. He said he was coordinating with the federal government to get more. He thanked President Donald Trump for sending 600,000 N95 masks for New York City's independent hospitals. He said 200,000 masks arrived for public hospitals on Friday. Share this -







APRIL 6: @RichardEngel here - with today's look at the international #coronavirus headlines. Not all gloom - number of new cases globally at its lowest point since March 30th. The Queen tells British people that they will get through this, like they always have. pic.twitter.com/3vr0pgVW3T — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 6, 2020 Share this -







A doodled look at some feel-good Google trends Doodled a sweet reminder on google search trend data to remind myself that while the world is scary and going through it, there’s also this: pic.twitter.com/stZt4ekK1a — Natalia Rodriguez (@NataliaRodrgz) April 6, 2020 Share this -







RNC chairwoman says voting by mail would undermine democracy Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday that the push by some Democrats for a vote-by-mail option amid the pandemic would undermine American democracy. McDaniel wrote in an op-ed published by Fox News that the GOP “will always defend free and fair elections” and that the party will “continue to fight and win against attempts by Democrats to use the pandemic as an excuse to circumvent election integrity.” A number of Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden have suggested in recent days that voting by mail may need to be expanded for the 2020 elections amid the coronavirus outbreak. Congressional Democrats have been calling for increasing funding to states that would allow for such a scenario. McDaniel argued that voting by mail would lead to an increase in fraud and weaken confidence in elections. In a coronavirus contingency plan released in late March by the Brennan Center, one of the recommendations is extending mail-in ballots to all voters. According to MIT’s election data and science lab, there are very few documented instances of fraud related to voting by mail, though it says that some scholars argue voting by mail could lead to more fraud than in-person voting. Share this -







U.K. Prime Minister tweets he is in 'good spirits' after hospitalization Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020 Share this -





