Canceled graduations hit hard for first-generation students

California's food supply could stave off meat shortage SAN DIEGO - California isn't immune to pork, beef and chicken supply issues, but it does have its own food ecosystem that includes an abundance of fish and the availability of regional beef and chicken, experts say. This could keep the state's appetite for protein satiated in the weeks to come as some analysts predict a coast-to-coast meat shortage. On Tuesday President Donald Trump ordered processing plants to stay open as a matter of national security. But California, with its own fishing fleet, chicken processors and a dairy industry that serves the nation is somewhat sheltered. Read the whole story here.







Los Angeles to offer coronavirus tests to all residents Los Angeles will begin offering coronavirus testing to all residents no matter if they have symptoms or not, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. For now, the testing will be available only for city residents, but Los Angeles County is also working on a similar plan, Garcetti said Wednesday. The mayor said he believes Los Angeles is the first major city to offer tests to all residents. He said the city and county now have enough testing capacity to handle the increased tests. The tests are by appointment only, and residents will be directed to more than 30 centers. The tests are free, but those with symptoms will be given priority. Testing rules had previously been relaxed to allow grocery store workers, first responders and other essential workers with exposure to the virus to get tests regardless of whether they have symptoms. Health officials say that even those without symptoms can spread the virus. Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested. Sign up at https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl. pic.twitter.com/TYqo6Bzwxe — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 30, 2020







ER doctor who died by suicide was in 'untenable' situation, sister says The sister of an emergency room doctor who died by suicide while helping fight the coronavirus pandemic said that before her death, Dr. Lorna Breen had been in an "untenable" situation. Speaking to "TODAY's" Savannah Guthrie, Jennifer Feist said her sister was overcome by a grim combination of events. She contracted the virus, which Feist believed "altered her brain." Eventually, Breen returned to work. Read the full story.







New York City plans to move 1,000 homeless people out of shelters into hotels each week New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 14, 2020. Scott Heins / Getty Images file New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that 1,000 homeless individuals will move out of shelters into hotels this week, with an additional 1,000 individuals each week as needed. "The priority will be on folks in those larger congregate shelters that are having more trouble with this social distancing," de Blasio said during a press conference. This comes after 6,000 homeless individuals have successfully been moved into hotels, which is more than one-third of New York's single adult homeless population, according to the NYC Department of Social Services. Over 770 homeless individuals in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, including 660 cases among those experiencing sheltered homelessness, according to data from DSS. These positive cases have occurred across approximately 166 shelter locations.







A map of states that have begun reopening Some states are starting to reopen and lift lockdowns, even as the battle against the coronavirus rages on. See our state-by-state breakdown: https://t.co/g86GOhu1fT pic.twitter.com/W3SsoeBvk1 — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) April 29, 2020







IRS says it's paid out $207 billion in stimulus checks The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday said it's already paid out $207 billion in coronavirus stimulus checks. "The IRS and Treasury have executed an extraordinary task by delivering more than 130 million Economic Impact Payments, totaling more than $207 billion, to Americans in less than 30 days," the agency said in a statement. The total number of payouts since Friday is surprising because the IRS and Treasury Department said then they had sent out 88 million payments totaling about $158 billion since checks started going out April 11. About 150 million Americans are eligible for the checks. The one-time payments were included as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus package Congress passed in March.






