Candidates hit key themes in closing remarks The seven candidates hit some of their key themes in closing remarks: Steyer: Fight corporate power, term limits, climate change. Yang: Address why Trump won, get money out of Washington. Klobuchar: I can beat Trump, unite the country. Buttigieg: Build a bigger Democratic Party. Warren: Root out corruption, build social services. Sanders: Grassroots change from bottom up. Biden: Electability, someone who can get things done.







Who won the December Democratic debate? A day after the House impeached President Donald Trump, the Democratic presidential contenders made their case for why they are best suited to take him on next year. With the field of candidates on the debate stage Thursday night in Los Angeles narrowed to seven, there was more room for head-to-head conflict between contenders, with the bottom tier fighting to break into the top ranks and the top tier looking to break away from the pack. With less than two months before voters begin weighing in, here's a look at who landed their punches, who weathered the blows and who might have had their last moment on the debate stage. Read the full story.







Sarah Sanders mocks Biden for stuttering. Biden responds, 'It's called empathy. Look it up.' Toward the end of the debate, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked Biden on Twitter for accentuating a stutter in his response to a question about whether, in the spirit of the holidays, there was a candidate on stage to whom the others would ask forgiveness or give a gift. "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate," Sanders tweeted. In his answer on stage, Biden said Warren, who had just emphasized her personal contact with thousands of voters when taking selfies with them on the campaign trail, was not the only person who snapped photos with voters. The former vice president said he's done "thousands of them," adding that people often "lay out their problems," such as telling Biden — who lost his first wife and infant daughter in a car accident nearly 50 years ago to the day, and his eldest son to brain cancer in 2015 — about how they've lost a family member, or asking him whether they're going to be okay. Biden said that he and his wife, Jill Biden, have a list of people whom they call on a weekly or monthly basis. "I tell them I'm here. I give them my private phone number. They keep in touch with me. A little kid who says, 'I, I, I, I, I, can't talk. What do I do?' " said Biden, who also has talked recently about how he's dealt with a history of stuttering. Biden shares story of helping child who stutters 01:03 Biden responded to Sanders in a tweet, saying, "I've worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it's my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It's called empathy. Look it up." I've worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it's my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It's called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019 Sanders issued a follow-up tweet about 10 minutes after her initial one, both of which she later deleted, that said, "To be clear was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment. Simply pointing out I can't follow much of anything Biden is talking about." Shortly after that, she apologized. I actually didn't know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully. https://t.co/fbmVAqDoWI — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 20, 2019







Female candidates ask for forgiveness for tone Both female candidates on the stage, Warren and Klobuchar, asked for forgiveness for their tone during Thursday night's debate, a nod to the unique challenges that women face in being judged for their demeanor in politics. Asked by moderators to ask for forgiveness on something or offer a gift, two male candidates talked about gifting other candidates' books they'd written, while both women asked for forgiveness. "I know sometimes I get really worked up and I know sometimes I get a little hot," Warren said. "I don't really mean to. What happens is when you do 100,000 selfies with people, you hear a lot of stories about people who are really down." Klobuchar later said she can be "blunt" in her campaign, because she thinks it's so important. "If I get worked up about this, it's because I believe it so much in my heart that we have to bring people with us, not shut them out," she added.







Trump campaign after debate: 'None of these characters has a chance' "After yet another drab, pessimistic Democrat debate, it's even more clear why they felt they had to impeach President Trump. None of these characters has a chance," said campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.







Yang saves a solid laugh line for closing statement Closing statements came up quick — and Andrew Yang used his to earn some laughs. "I know what you're thinking America," Yang said to open his remarks. "How am I still on the stage with them?" The line prompted an uproar of laughter from the crowd.






