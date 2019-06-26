The candidates and the issues: A brief guide
The stage is set for night one of the debates. Here’s a primer on the candidates and the issues.
Will Dems bare their FANGs?
Back in April 2016, the last time the Democrats held a presidential debate, tech companies were still on the good side of the public and most of Washington.
A little more than three years later, American tech giants are the subject of a full-on political barrage from regulators, elected officials and presidential hopefuls. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., led the charge with a call to break up some of the so-called FANG companies — Facebook, Amazon and Google (not so much Netflix) — and to create new rules that prevent them from using their power to hurt smaller competitors.
The Democrats have plenty to talk about, but tech policy very well could end up a talking point tonight, particularly as the debaters look to differentiate themselves on a crowded stage.
Can a meme fulfill candidates' dreams?
Amanda Carpenter, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, makes a good point — could the winner of tonight's debate be up to the internet?
And in particular, could it come down to the most meme-able moment?
We've already seen the power that the internet has in driving the media cycle and elevating its favorite candidates, especially Andrew Yang and his Yang Gang.
Inside the RNC's Democratic debate rapid response effort
RNC deputy communications director Cassie Smedile talks to NBC News about the GOP efforts during the Democratic debates.
Inside the RNC's Democratic debate war roomJune 26, 201902:30
Hoping to stand out (and stand tall), three candidates will use risers
With 10 candidates on stage Wednesday night, it may be hard for some to rise to the occasion.
But luckily, the candidates can use risers. And three are taking advantage of that.
NBC News took a look behind the lecterns ahead of Wednesday night’s debate and spotted a large riser behind Julián Castro’s spot and two smaller ones behind Tulsi Gabbard’s and Amy Klobuchar’s spots.
They could come in handy, especially for Castro, who will be standing next to the 6-foot-4 Tim Ryan and one more spot over from the 6-foot-5 Bill de Blasio — a trait the New York City mayor has admitted he’ll use to his advantage.
Asked earlier this month by reporters in Iowa how he planned to stand out at the debate, he replied, "Well, I'm taller than all of them, so that’s the first strategy."
Scenes from the debate
NBC News politics reporter Jon Allen checks in with some scenes outside the debate hall, complete with an array of supporters, protesters, and more.
Trump will watch first debate, but he doesn't want to
President Donald Trump plans to watch the first of the Democratic debates Wednesday night while on a plane headed for the G-20 summit in Japan — but he's not looking forward to it.
"It just seems very boring, but I'm going to watch it because I have to," he said Wednesday morning during an almost 50-minute live phone interview on Fox Business Network. "This is part of my life."
He continued to downplay the Democrats during the phone call, casting the candidates as a "very unexciting group of people."
The president stopped short of saying he planned to live-tweet during the debate, and the only challenger he mentioned by name was Biden, calling him "a lost soul."
Here are the rules for the first debate
Politicians tend to be long-winded, but brevity will be the name of the game on the crowded stage tonight. Candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups. And there will be no opening statements, though candidates will have a chance to deliver closing remarks.
With so many candidates, there's only so much time to go around.
"It's a little bit of exaggeration calling it a debate," former Vice President Joe Biden, who hits the debate stage Thursday night, joked in Iowa earlier this month. "It's like a lightning round."
For many lesser-known candidates, the debates will their first chance to introduce themselves to a larger national audience, so they know they have to try to pack a lot into a small amount of time. And for some better-known candidates, it might mean having to defend controversial policies or parts of their records quickly in order to give them enough time to try to finish with something positive.
How candidates have been preparing: pushups, videos, brevity
They have to introduce themselves to the country, contrast themselves with the other candidates, make the case for why they should be the next leader of the free world and not make any embarrassing mistakes — and their campaigns estimate they'll each have about 10 minutes to do so.
Here's a look at how the 10 candidates participating in the first night of the Democratic debate prepared for the main event.
Julián Castro just needs to 'be himself'
Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-Texas, says the best thing his twin brother, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, can do at tonight’s debate is “be himself.”
“People quite honestly still need to get to know him. There’s still a large percentage of people who don’t know who he is,” Castro told NBC News ahead the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night.
“He’s been a leader on so many issues during his campaign: on immigration, on police reform, on housing,” he said, responding to a question about how brother will differentiate himself on a stage with nine other candidates. “He’s going to continue to be a candidate of great substance and continue to talk about building opportunity for all Americans.”
Castro also said his brother will talk directly to Latinos watching the debates.
“This president has really targeted the Latino community and immigrants. There will be millions of Latinos watching tonight, and I think they want to hear they are fundamentally part of the country, which they are, and how this country creates opportunity for everybody,” said Castro, who along with his brother is of Mexican descent. “My brother Julián is going to be talking about that.”
Can Beto O'Rourke hold his ground?
Beto O'Rourke's critics say there's not much steak with his sizzle and they've bristled at the attention he got early in the campaign when women senators with longer records of accomplishment were ignored by comparison. The former Texas congressman's supporters say he can go deep on policy with anyone and point to recent proposals as evidence.
Now, standing between Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, he'll literally be between two sharp-witted women with unquestioned command of substance.
If O'Rourke looks like he belongs, that'll be a victory of sorts for him. But there's a chance they strip the bark off him just by being themselves.