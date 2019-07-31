Candidates split on immigration
CNN's Dana Bash attempted to pin down the candidates over a “show of hands” moment in the June debate where several endorsed former HUD chief Julián Castro’s proposal to decriminalize illegal border crossings by downgrading it to a civil infraction from its current criminal status.
Candidates tonight squirmed. Buttigieg said that “we can argue over the finer points,” but Bash wasn’t having it. Buttigieg instead decried the “show of hands” moment from the last debate. “We're not doing that here,” Bash said.
O’Rourke and Hickenlooper both said they disagreed with decriminalizing border crossings.
Warren made a moral case: “The criminalization statute is what gives Donald Trump the ability to take children away from their parents.” Bash pushed Warren, and she said “yes,” she would decriminalize illegal border crossings.
No one has mentioned the front-runner yet
We’re more than an hour into Tuesday’s debate, yet no one has mentioned the name of the guy who in poll after poll is leading the Democratic primary field: former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bernie’s team keeps up CNN critiques
Sanders poked at Tapper earlier, claiming one of his health care questions was a Republican talking point. His team is driving that point home.
Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ national press secretary, added more on Twitter: “Is this a Fox News debate? These right wing questions my god.”
She then pointed to Sanders’ podcast.
Mid-break take
The 'Medicare for All' fight is over who pays and who gets insured
The most contentious in-the-weeds policy fight of the night so far was over whether the "Medicare for All" plan backed by progressives Warren and Sanders would end up hurting the employed — and particularly union members — by yanking away private insurance and raising taxes on the middle class.
Rep. Tim Ryan, who represents the hardscrabble Mahoning Valley in eastern Ohio, said that after decades of unionized workers seeing plants close and wages stagnate, they are often left with the benefits of high-quality private health insurance plans as “the only thing they have.” He added: “It’s bad policy and it’s certainly bad politics” to take that away.
Several other Democrats have proposed plans that would create variations on a “public option” in which consumers could choose to sign up for government health insurance. Sanders and Warren, who aim to ensure that all Americans have insurance, countered that savings from reduced premiums, deductibles and co-payments would leave middle class families better off economically.
Ultimately, the Medicare for All senators are targeting voters who are uninsured or underinsured, while the others are keeping their eyes on those who have private insurance and are concerned that a transition to a new system would leave them worse off.
Candidates taking plenty of shots at each other, President Trump
The gloves were never on on Night 1 of the second Democratic debate, with every candidate except for Marianne Williamson attacking or being attacked in the opening of the debate.
In the first 30 minutes, starting with the candidates' opening statements, there were 30 attacks.
Klobuchar, keen to break out, strikes a more forceful tone
Dart mentioned earlier that Klobuchar has tried to show off her pragmatic streak tonight.
She has also used a far more assertive and impassioned tone than she did in the first round of debates last month – particularly in her answers to questions about immigration and gun control.
Report: Visa overstays exceed illegal border crossings
Fact check: Americans pay 10 times more for insulin than Canadians
"When I went to Canada the other day, people paid 1/10th the price of insulin that they’re paying in the U.S," Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed Tuesday night.
Americans do pay 10 times more than Canadians for insulin, according to the reports documenting Americans who drive across the border to purchase the lower-priced insulin. The cost of insulin for treating Type 1 diabetes nearly doubled between 2012 and 2016, according to the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute.
Explainer: Why is it a criminal offense to enter the U.S. illegally?
During an extended discussion on immigration, many of the candidates on stage were asked for their views on whether crossing the U.S. border illegally should constitute a criminal offense.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said the U.S. should "decriminalize" illegal border crossings, because the criminal statute is what gives President Donald Trump "the ability to lock up people at our borders." Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., agreed, saying that "I would say there is the will to change this in Congress."
But why is crossing the border illegally a criminal offense at all?
Under Section 1325, a portion of federal immigration law, entering the U.S. illegally is a criminal offense.
Simply being in the U.S. without authorization is a civil offense — and people who are found to be in the U.S. without papers can be deported — but section 1325 adds a layer of criminality.
Sanders dodges question about health care for undocumented
Dana Bash asked Sanders if he believes guaranteeing undocumented immigrants access to health care and college would encourage more illegal border crossings.
Sanders, who has led the field in embracing health care for undocumented immigrants, quickly dispensed with a promise to enforce “strong border protections” before pivoting to a blanket attack on President Trump’s “racism and xenophobia.”