Capital Gazette covers its own terrible news

They published a damn paper.

The Capital Gazette put out an edition on Friday, a day after a gunman killed five people at the newspaper. Journalists for the paper worked from the parking lot, with reporter Chase Cook tweeting a phrase that has already become a rallying cry for journalists: "We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger spoke to "Today" about his horrific experience at the newspaper yesterday where five people were shot dead by a gunman. Watch his interview here.

"It's not something anyone can prepare themselves for," he told interviewer Savannah Guthrie. Messenger had only been there for four weeks.

Among those killed at the newspaper was Rob Hiaasen, the brother of author Carl Hiaasen. The Baltimore Sun has a piece on him.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalist sent out a statement last night noting that seven journalists have been killed in the U.S. while doing their jobs since the organization started keeping records in 1992. Executive director Joel Simon said: "Violence against journalists is unacceptable, and we welcome the thorough investigation into the motivations behind the shooting." Read the full statement.

A thoughtful reporter at Bloomberg started a GoFundMe page for the families of the dead, which quickly exceeded its fund raising goal. The fundraiser has brought in just less than $100,000 after having set an initial goal of $30,000.

Canadian prime minster Justin Trudeau tweeted an expression of sorrow for what happened in Annapolis, with a brief explainer on what journalists do. His wife Sophie Gregoire is a former journalist.