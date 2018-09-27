On Capitol Hill, protesters show support for Ford

And Chairman Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, opens the hearing.
"I intend today's hearing to be safe, comfortable, and dignified for both witnesses," he says. But, he adds, "I lament how this hearing has come about."
Ford has at least 15 friends in the two rows behind where she will sit, and actress Alyssa Milano, a #MeToo advocate, is in the hearing room.
Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, both of New York, are in the audience, dressed in the symbolic all black.
At least one student from Ford’s high school, Holton Arms, is also in attendance.
Today's hearing is not only about who appears more credible during their testimony, but also whether or not Christine Blasey-Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh — if proven to be true — should be disqualifying for him to be on the Supreme Court.
About six-in-ten Americans — 59 percent — polled earlier this week by NPR/Marist said if the allegation is true, Kavanaugh should not be confirmed. Just 29 percent said that he should be confirmed even if the charge of sexual assault is accurate.
But there’s a huge partisan divide, with about half of Republicans — 54 percent — saying Kavanaugh should be confirmed even if the accusation is true, while 32 percent disagree.
That could show some willingness among Republicans to be swayed by the proceedings. Overall, the same poll finds that 83 percent of Republicans support his nomination generally, while just five percent oppose it.
Among Democrats, 79 percent believe he should not be confirmed to the court if the allegations are true. That’s similar to the 77 percent who oppose his nomination generally.
And among independents, 31 percent say he should be confirmed even if the allegations are true, while 57 percent disagree.
Overall, 42 percent of independents support his confirmation overall, while 41 percent oppose it.
In this case, partisan identity appears to be a more powerful determinant of views on the consequences for allegations of assault than gender.
The Senate Judiciary Committee released the text of the prepared opening statements of both Ford and Kavanaugh on Wednesday.
Read Ford's opening statement here.
Read Kavanaugh's opening statement here.
A representative for Ford just told the assembled press that she has arrived here in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, where the hearing is taking place.
She’s in a hold room somewhere, but we won’t see her before she goes into the hearing room.
Meanwhile, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was seen checking out the hearing room.
This is what it currently looks like inside the hearing room at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, where in less than one hour, Ford and Kavanaugh will testify.
The hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A spokesperson for Christine Blasey Ford tells NBC News that her husband, Russell Ford, will not be at the hearing today. He is back in California with their children.
Ford will be seated at the witness table alongside her lawyers, Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich.