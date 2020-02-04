Capped crusaders: Trump campaign surrogates take to skies after Iowa Cabinet secretaries and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, plus several lawmakers on the Trump campaign charter. Courtesy of Tim Murtaugh Share this -







Bloomberg to double ad spending, expand staff Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign is doubling its ad spending everywhere he’s on the air following Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, a campaign official confirms to NBC News. The official also says the campaign will increase its staff to more than 2,000 people. The New York Times first reported on the campaign's expansion. Bloomberg's campaign has said it plans to keep going through the November election even if he doesn't win the Democratic nomination — a move that could mean an unprecedented level of personal spending for the candidate. Share this -







An eerie foreshadowing? could this have been the most prescient moment of the night? https://t.co/TCpiwGWdYN — Casey Dolan (@CaseySez) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Sanders: 'Not a good night for democracy' Before leaving Iowa for New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed disappointment with the caucusing process, saying, "This is not a good night for democracy." "We are not declaring victory," Sanders, I-Vt., told reporters aboard his campaign plane, an apparent swipe at former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who all but declared victory in a speech Monday night despite the lack of results, and other candidates who did similarly. "I don't know how anybody declares victory before you have an official statement as to the election results," Sanders said. Asked about voter confidence, Sanders said, "This is not a good night for democracy. You know, if I’m a first time voter when I came out and I voted, and the results are not coming in for 16 hours, you know, it's a little bit disconcerting.” Share this -







Iowa TV ad spending over the past year: $68 million-plus Total TV ad spending in Iowa by Democratic candidates, (1/1/2019 - 2/3/2020)



$68.4 MILLION — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Klobuchar touts herself as "a steady hand in chaos" after Iowa caucuses Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday kicked off her swing through New Hampshire with a reference to the lack of Iowa results, calling herself "a steady hand in chaos" and saying she feels "really good" about where the campaign is. "What an amazing night we had last night!" Klobuchar, D-Minn., told supporters in Concord. "I'm someone that thrives in chaos. You want a steady hand in chaos, right? And so we got in last night to New Hampshire at something like 4 in the morning to an incredible group of volunteers. Are any of you still awake that were there? And that was just such a warm beginning to the week that we are going to spend here." Although the campaign is waiting for Iowa results, "I can tell you that we feel really good about where we are, and we won so many precincts and delegates that I don't think people gave us a chance to win," she said. "And it had this grassroots feeling that New Hampshire would be proud about." Share this -







Nevada Democrats won't use app that caused Iowa caucus fiasco DES MOINES, Iowa — Nevada’s Democratic Party said Tuesday it will not use the trouble-plagued app used in Iowa’s Democratic caucuses that contributed to ongoing delays in the reporting of results here. The app used in Iowa had been initially set to be used in the upcoming Nevada caucus on Feb. 22. The same company developed both the Iowa and Nevada Democratic party caucuses apps. Nevada’s Democratic Party said it had previously created backup plans for its reporting systems and was in the process of “evaluating the best path forward.” "NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd. We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said in a statement. “We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward,” he added. Read more here. Share this -







Buttigieg campaign contracts with app-maker for text-messaging service, and so has Biden's A Buttigieg campaign official confirms that the campaign contracts with Shadow Inc., the tech company that built the app that failed Monday night in Iowa, for text-messaging service. But the official says Buttigieg’s campaign does not contract with the company for apps, like the one used by the Iowa Democratic Party. The official says the campaign contracted with Shadow before the Iowa Democratic Party started working with them. Buttigieg’s campaign isn’t the only one to contract with Shadow. Federal Election Commission records show the Biden campaign also has contracted with the company for text messages. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s campaign had also contracted with them for software and fundraising consulting, according to Federal Election Commission records. Share this -







Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results Tuesday afternoon The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday it plans to release the majority of the results from the Iowa caucus by 5 p.m. ET. The news comes after a dizzying night of caucusing and a delay in releasing votes after the party said there were inconsistencies in the reporting of data due to a “coding issue” in an app the party used for the first time to calculate the results. The delay in votes had frustrated the presidential candidates, who tried to rally their supporters despite the uncertainty as the election looks to the New Hampshire state primary. Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman told the campaigns on Tuesday during a call that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. However, Price gave no timeline on when full results would come. Read more here. Share this -





