Caption contest: 100 Zuckerbergs

Just hours before Zuckerberg's testimony, Facebook is launching a reward system for people to report apps that misuse data.

Collin Greene, Facebook's head of product security, announced the new program in a blog post. Many companies including Facebook have so-called "bug bounty" programs, which reward people with cash for finding things like security flaws.

"This program will reward people with first-hand knowledge and proof of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence," Greene wrote. "Just like the bug bounty program, we will reward based on the impact of each report. While there is no maximum, high impact bug reports have garnered as much as $40,000 for people who bring them to our attention."