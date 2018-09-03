Feedback

Capuano ahead of tough primary: Democrats will unite against 'common enemy'

Massachusetts Democratic Rep.  Michael Capuano on Monday brushed aside accusations levied by his primary foe, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, that he’s out of touch with his district. 

Capuano has been in Congress for almost two decades and hasn’t faced a significant re-election challenge until this year, when Pressley announced her bid in the heavily Democratic district. The two are set to square off Tuesday in the pivotal primary. 

Pressley has gained traction by styling her campaign as a new direction for the congressional district, while Capuano has played up his progressive record. A WBUR poll from early August found Capuano ahead of Pressley by 13 points, but an upset is seen as possible because of the thirst for new blood among many progressives. 

Chatting with reporters outside of a Labor Day union event, Capuano downplayed Pressley’s criticism of him being out of touch with the district, adding he’s focused on running his own campaign.

“I don't know what my opponent has been saying, I've been busy talking to my constituents,” he said.

Capuano described the primary battle like a family squabble, promising Democrats will emerge from it unified.

“Like all parties, the Democratic Party is no different. We always have issues internally, that's what families do,” he said.

“It's always a struggle for the hearts and minds, and the soul of the party, and once that happens, my hope is that Democrats understand that we have  a common enemy--with people who don't share any of our values.”

He also briefly defended hist past comments about professional football players kneeling—he’s said that he agrees with their sentiment but that the act of kneeling wasn’t productive because it “turned off half of America.” Pressley has said supports both the intent and the action of kneeling as a protest to draw attention to racial injustice.

