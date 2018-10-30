Republicans try to keep immigrant caravan top of mind with new TV ads

President Trump and Republicans are racing to keep immigration at the top of the electorate's mind as Election Day nears, and on the airwaves.

While Trump has made a number of statements and announcements from the Oval Office meant to keep the focus on immigration, Republican groups are making the caravan of refugees and migrants moving through Central America and Mexico a key feature in closing argument ads.

It's an obvious choice for Republicans like Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the immigration hardliner running for governor in his state. His new spot includes clips of Fox News host Tucker Carlson talking about the caravan and interviewing Kobach, as well as a narrator decrying Kobach's Democratic opponent, Laura Kelly, as an "open-borders extremist."

But the caravan is also making its way into a handful of GOP ads in House and Senate races too where Republicans want to juice turnout from Trump's faithful.

A group supporting Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accuses Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke of "cheering" the caravan on; the Senate Leadership Fund and Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn both hit Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen for his comments on the caravan; a group opposing Montana Sen. Jon Tester calls Tester "one reason why" the caravan is heading to America; and South Carolina Republican Katie Arrington brands her opponent "Open Borders Joe Cunningham" in an ad that evokes the caravan.

All of these candidates will win if the GOP base turns out in droves next Tuesday, so that's exactly what these ads are trying to accomplish.

The strategy is clear even in Trump's recent official actions too. In recent days, he's ordered 5,000 troops to America's border with Mexico, repeatedly referred to the caravan as an invasion, raised the prospect of building "tent cities" for migrants in an interview with Fox News and told Axios that he wants to end birthright citizenship, a move that most experts see as unconstitutional without a Constitutional amendment. But what's not clear is whether the strategy will work. Trump allies see the emphasis on immigration as one of the best ways to energize their base and counter what's expected to be strong Democratic turnout next week. But Republicans have faltered when closing with a hardline immigration message before, most recently in Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial race.