Cardi B says celebrities are causing confusion about the coronavirus Cardi B at the Tom Ford SS19 Show at the Park Avenue Armory during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2018 Brent N. Clarke / Invision/AP file Rapper Cardi B says celebrities who have publicly disclosed they have tested positive for the coronavirus without having any symptoms are confusing the general public. In a more than four-minute-long video posted Tuesday to her Instagram account, the Bronx rapper said "45," referring to President Donald Trump, has advised people not to get tested for COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, if they do not have symptoms. "But if a celebrity is saying, 'Hey, listen. I don't have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling healthy. I don't feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus,' That cause confusion," she said in the expletive-laden video during which she wears a mask. Read the full story here.







Airbnb hosts can get small business loans through federal relief bill Airbnb hosts will be eligible to receive small business loans and unemployment insurance through the coronavirus relief bill. "We are deeply appreciative of bipartisan Senate and House leadership for recognizing there is a new sector of the workforce who depend on Airbnb for their monthly economic needs," said Chris Lehane, Airbnb's vice president of policy and communications. The bill, as it is currently written, requires eligible borrowers to show that they need the loan because of the uncertainty of the economic crisis caused by the virus. The loan can only be used to maintain payroll, leases and utility payments.







Missouri man arrested for licking items at Walmart to mock coronavirus fears Cody Pfister. Warren Police A 26-year-old Missouri man seen in a social media video licking items at a Walmart to mock fears of the coronavirus pandemic was arrested and charged with terrorist threats. Cody Lee Pfister posted a video of himself licking deodorants at the Warrenton store on March 11, according to court documents. As he wiped his tongue across the packages he asked, "Who's scared of coronavirus," according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Read the full story here.







Photo: Long line for testing in New York People wait in line Wednesday to get tested for COVID-19 at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. John Minchillo / AP







Rep. Katie Porter self-quarantines with fever, awaiting coronavirus test results U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced Wednesday she's suffering from a 100-degree temperature and has been tested for coronavirus. The freshman lawmaker is awaiting the results. Porter won election in 2018 in the 45th Congressional District in Orange County, once a fortress for conservatives and the Republican Party. Now all six of the country's congressional seats are held by Democrats. The congresswoman's sister, Austin-based Dr. Emily Porter, recently posted a video explaining why it's so important so stay indoors and stay away from other people. Over the weekend, I had a fever over 100.4 degrees. As instructed, I continued to isolate in my bedroom and phoned my provider. I carefully followed all instructions to visit my doctor and received a test for COVID-19. I am waiting for results. (3/4) — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020







Gov. Cuomo's office says Senate coronavirus bill is 'gross political manipulation' New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the $2 trillion stimulus bill negotiated by the Senate is "terrible," and his office argues it's because New Yorkers will be stuck with a bigger bill than other states. "The gross political manipulation is obvious," said Dani Lever, Cuomo's communication director. The coronavirus crisis could blow a hole in the state's budget as big as $15 billion, Cuomo told reporters Wednesday. And only a fraction of that amount is going to be reimbursed to the state by the Senate bill, Lever said. "Based on initial reports, New York State government gets approximately $3.1 billion. As a percent of our total state budget — 1.9% — it is the second lowest amount in the nation. Literally 48 states get a higher percentage in funding than New York State," Lever said in a statement after Cuomo's remarks. He pointed to states with less COVID-19 cases — and more Republican voters — as evidence. "This is despite the fact that New York State is incurring the greatest costs as we have the highest number of cases in the country. New York State has 30 times the number of cases as Texas's 1,031," Lever said. "For example, Wyoming, which only has 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases, is getting 17.1 percent of their budget as a payment from the federal government."






