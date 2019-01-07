Carol Burnett wins the first ever Carol Burnett Award

After a perfect intro by Steve Carrell (who confirmed that Carol Burnett is so nice that she makes Tom Hanks look like an a**hole) (related: I KNEW IT), Carol Burnett won the first-ever Carol Burnett Award for outstanding achievement in television and beat out legendary comedy heavyweights like Antonio Banderas. She was met with a standing ovation and asked the question on all of our minds: will she win this every year? (She better, TBH.)

Her speech was beautiful, she reminded us that what she did then is not something networks would even bother trying to swing now, and she was warm, generous, and, well, perfect. Here's to reruns and YouTube and our Comedy Queen, Carol Burnett. I'm going to cry through the rest of the show now.