Carrie Parsons, 31, was a Seattle resident remembered as a "one in a million friend," according to Laura Cooper and KOMO News in Seattle. She was an avid fan of country music singer Eric Church — one of the festival's headliners — who she'd seen more than 10 times.

Cooper, a close friend, learned from Parsons' mother that her friend had been shot. "I woke up and I thought 'is this real?'" she told KOMO. "'Did this actually happen or is this just a bad nightmare?' No — it's real — a senseless tragedy I can't make sense of."