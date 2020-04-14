'In this case, I'm going to declare myself a conservative,' Mayor de Blasio says of reopening New York City Asked Tuesday about plans to reopen New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "In this case, I'm going to declare myself a conservative." "This is all about safety and all about health," de Blasio said. "My profound concern is that if we do this the wrong way, if we do it prematurely, we will see a resurgence of this disease." De Blasio said "we would be fools" to ignore the warnings, including from places that acted a little prematurely and are paying for it. Share this -







Photo: Masked toys help raise funds for medical staff Toy figurines with face masks pile up on a production line at the Efko-karton company in Nove Veseli, Czech Republic, on Tuesday. The toymaker, which began equipping some of its figurines with masks in March, is donating part of its sales from the toys to purchase protective equipment for doctors and nurses in the central Vysocina region where the company is based. David W Cerny / Reuters Share this -







Inmate at Mississippi prison who died tested positive for virus The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman — which is under federal investigation over alleged civil rights abuses — has reported its first death of an inmate who had the coronavirus. The results of his test did not come in until after his death, state corrections officials said Monday. Other details were not immediately available, but the officials added that he had been exhibiting symptoms and was medically isolated before he died. The exact cause of death was unavailable. Tommy Taylor, the interim commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, said in a statement that the state's prisons have been under quarantine since the coronavirus outbreak began. "With this first positive case, we have further isolated all the affected areas and increased screenings for all the inmates who came in contact with the individual," Taylor added. It's unclear if other prisoners are now being tested. Prisoner rights advocates have asked for more transparency from the state and say the poor conditions at Parchman make it susceptible to the virus' spread. Share this -







Florida surgeon general removed from briefing after urging a year of social distancing Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees was removed from a coronavirus briefing moments after he urged social distancing to remain in place until a coronavirus vaccine is developed — which could be at least a year away. “Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be our new normal and we need to adapt and protect ourselves,” Rivkees said Monday at a news conference held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rivkees' comments contrast with sentiments voiced by both DeSantis and President Donald Trump, who have expressed fear that the economic toll of sheltering in place for a lengthy period of time could devastate more lives than the coronavirus itself. Shortly after his remarks, Rivkees was ushered out of the room by the governor’s spokeswoman, Helen Aguirre Ferré. DeSantis' office did not immediately return a request for comment about Monday's briefing from NBC News. Public health officials have urged restraint in lifting social distancing measures, warning that pulling them back too quickly could result in a disastrous spike in new coronavirus infections. This is Florida's Surgeon General being removed from a #COVID19 briefing by @GovRonDeSantis staff right after saying we'll need to social distance until there is a vaccine. https://t.co/3pBOV7dMP5 pic.twitter.com/czp7dTqfdT — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 13, 2020 Share this -







De Blasio says New York City will begin producing 50,000 of its own test kits weekly New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that in May, the city will begin producing 50,000 of its own tests kits each week. That will be in addition to the 50,000 test kits supplied to the city on a weekly basis by Aria Diagnostics in Indiana, he said. "For the first time, we're going to have a truly, reliable, major supply of testing," de Blasio said. He called on the federal government to provide more tests kits and personal protective equipment. "This does not let the federal government off the hook," he said. Share this -







NYC mayor de Blasio says state will be able to produce its own face shields New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that several local manufacturers will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of face shields per week. "We will no longer be at the whims of the federal government," de Blasio said at a morning news conference. De Blasio said that the manufacturers will be able to make at least 240,000 face shields per week. He also said the city had taken measures to increase the supply of medical gowns. Share this -







Cuomo warns of constitutional crisis 'like you haven't seen in decades' if Trump tries to reopen New York New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday that President Donald Trump should not try to reopen the state against his wishes, saying it would create "a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades" and could result in a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases. "The only ways this situation gets worse is if the president creates a constitutional crisis," Cuomo said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "If he says to me, 'I declare it open,' and that is a public health risk or it's reckless with the welfare of the people of my state, I will oppose it," he said. "And then we will have a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades, where states tell the federal government, 'We're not going to follow your order.' It would be terrible for this country. It would be terrible for this president." During a lengthy White House coronavirus task force press briefing Monday, the president said that ultimately he has the power to make decisions that apply to each state. Read the full story here. Share this -







South Korea to ship 750,000 coronavirus test kits to the U.S. South Korea will send a total of 750,000 coronavirus testing kits to the U.S., a public health official has confirmed. Some 150,000 kits were shipped last week and another order of 600,000 will be sent Wednesday, according to Yoon Tae Ho, an official at South Korea's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters. In a briefing Tuesday he confirmed the first shipment was sent on April 10. "I expect another 600,000 test kits to be exported tomorrow," Yoon said. South Korea has so far tested more than half a million people, confirming 10,564 cases and 222 deaths. Share this -







Italians cautious as virus lockdown is eased An employee of a children's clothes store in Rome, Italy, arranges products after its reopening on Tuesday. Yara Nardi / Reuters ROME — As Italy begins to ease some lockdown measures on Tuesday in an effort to kickstart its languishing economy, some shop owners and workers tell NBC News they’re anxious that the restrictions were being lifted too soon. Sergio Ricci, who works at a bookstore in central Rome, said news of the government decision came suddenly and had not given him and others enough time to prepare. "The first reaction I had when I understood we were going to reopen the store was uncertainty,” said Ricci, 46. "Economically it is a relief, but honestly I am worried because the main risk is that the managing costs of reopening will exceed the earnings.” Read the full story here Share this -





