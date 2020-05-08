Cast of "Community" to reunite for relief efforts Cast of "Community" television show. Sony Pictures Television The cast of cult comedy “Community” is reuniting for a virtual table read to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, according to Variety. The May 18th show will feature castmembers Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover, whose return marks the first time the actor, comedian, and artist has joined a “Community” event since his much-discussed departure from the show in 2014. The table read will center on the season five episode "Cooperative Polygraphy," which featured characters gathering for the funeral of Pierce Hawthorne (previously played by Chevy Chase). Creator Dan Harmon will also join the table read and fan Q&A, which will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. ET on the “Community” YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to submit questions on social media using #AskCommunity and tag @CommunityTV. The ensemble joins a growing list of TV and movie reunions spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The event will raise funds for World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, which work to get meals to frontline responders in vulnerable communities across the country. Share this -







No masks and little social distancing at White House meeting WASHINGTON — Two White House aides may have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, but President Donald Trump continued to hold public events Friday with limited social distancing and without requiring participants to wear face masks. Two dozen House Republicans gathered with Trump and other administration officials in the State Dining Room at the White House Friday afternoon to discuss the country's economic recovery from the pandemic. None of the attendees wore a mask. “I do want to advise our media friends before they write stories about how we didn’t wear masks and we didn’t possibly socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests, and that nobody in here had the coronavirus unless it's somebody in the media,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, during the meeting. Read the full story. Share this -







Apple to reopen some stores next week Apple will reopen a handful of its stores across the country starting next week, the company said Friday. The first Apple Store to reopen since the country went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be on Monday in Boise, Idaho. Later in the week Apple will reopen some stores in South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. Shopping won’t be as it was before the pandemic, a spokesperson for Apple said. The company will require all shoppers to wear masks and maintain six feet of distance between all shoppers and employees. All customers will also be subject to temperature checks, the company said. If someone attempts to enter who is running a higher-than normal-temperature, they will be asked to leave. Read the full story. Share this -







Hyatt, American Airlines to give staff at Elmhurst hospital free vacations Hyatt Hotels and American Airlines are joining forces to to give more than 4,000 employees at hard-hit Elmhurst hospital in New York City complimentary vacations when they are able to take time off, the companies announced Friday. The three-night vacations will include roundtrip flights to destinations in the United States and Caribbean, as well as hotel accommodations, according to a news release. Members of both companies' loyalty programs can donate their miles or points to help support the cause “We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our healthcare workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Israel Rocha, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, in a news release. “Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies," she continued, "and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future.” Elmhurst is one of the hardest-hit hospitals in New York, the center of the nation's coronavirus outbreak. Share this -







Sen. Duckworth wants stimulus checks for parents of babies born this year Almost all Americans who qualified for a stimulus check received theirs in the last month, but one key group currently doesn’t meet the criteria for the much-needed relief: new parents. Since the program, as part of the CARES Act, is based on earnings for the previous year, parents of children born on or after January 1, 2020 have to wait one year to receive $500 per child, money that other eligible parents are already benefitting from. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., — along with a bipartisan group of senators, including Tim Scott, R-S.C., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Braun, I-Ind. — has an idea on how to fix it. The Newborn CARES Act would waive the existing rules and require the Internal Revenue Service to develop a system to provide payments to families with newborns once a Social Security Number is assigned to the child. The senators hope to have their bill included as part of the next CARES package, and would need Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get on board. “It’s just common sense, it doesn’t cost any more money which is a big selling point,” Duckworth told NBC News. “Families with newborn babies that are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can’t wait until next year to send in their rent checks or pay for diapers and a new car seat." Share this -







The Week in Pictures Stay-at-home orders flouted, a nursing home drone and a glimpse at what dining may look like in the near future. See more of the most compelling photos from the last week. Share this -







Birx to help lead remdesivir distribution effort as hospitals struggle to access drug Dr. Deborah Birx has been tapped to help manage the distribution of remdesivir to hospitals nationwide, the White House said Friday, amid growing frustration among physicians who say they have been unable to access the drug for their sickest COVID-19 patients. Birx — a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force — is the person "who's constantly reviewing the numbers, constantly reviewing the data," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing Friday. "She really has the best grasp as to how that should be distributed, so she will be one of the chief consultants." Read more. Share this -







Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus One of Vice President Mike Pence's closest aides, press secretary Katie Miller, confirmed to NBC News that she has tested positive for the coronavirus — making her the second administration staffer known to have become infected this week. Miller, the wife of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, said she tested positive on Friday after testing negative on Thursday. She said she's asymptomatic. President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that Miller had tested negative recently. "She's a wonderful young woman, Katie," Trump said during a meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House. "She tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn't come into contact with me, spent some time with the vice president. So she tested positive out of the blue." Read the full story here. Share this -





