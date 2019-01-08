Feedback

Castro disavows PAC money ahead of potential 2020 run

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro leaned in to a progressive pitch to voters here Monday night, saying he would push for universal healthcare, a Green New Deal, and disavow PAC money if he entered the 2020 race for president.

The policy prescriptions are all part of his unofficial pitch for president. Castro has not officially announced his candidacy, but repeatedly teased his upcoming Saturday announcement where he says he'll share more about his future plans.

"Starting on Saturday," he said, he plans to "be talking about my vision for the future." 

Castro, who served as HUD Secretary to President Barack Obama, would enter what's expected to be a crowded field of Democrats vying to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020. Speaking from the corner of a cozy living room packed with anxious Democratic voters, Castro ticked off a progressive check list on a variety of litmus test issues like healthcare. 

"There is no reason...that in the richest nation on Earth anybody should go without healthcare," Castro said at the Iowa living room meet-and-greet. "I believe that we need universal healthcare. That we should do Medicare for all in this country."

Castro also echoed a promise made by another fellow Democrat exploring a 2020 run, Senator Elizabeth Warren: not to take money from political action committees — and challenging other would-be candidates to do the same. 

That promise was met with some consternation from one man in the crowd, afraid that Castro would be — as the candidate re-phrased it — "bringing a knife to a gun fight." 

"The people are more powerful than the PAC," Castro rebutted, eliciting cheers. 

Asked about climate change, the former HUD Secretary said he wanted to bring the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Agreement and that it would be the first executive order he signed as president. And on talk of a Green New Deal pushed by progressive grassroots groups, Castro said "we should do that." 

Ali Vitali

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Harris stepping into spotlight

The holidays are in the rear-view mirror and that means the likely Democratic presidential field is gearing up for presidential bids, whether they say so or not. 

As the highest-profile (all-but) candidates, Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro have so far had room to tout their own would-be candidacies. But that's bound to change soon, as all of those who said they were spending their holidays deciding whether to run presumably did just that. 

Here's the latest roundup of the news on the 2020 front: 

  • California Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the many Democrats who said they'd take the holidays to decide on a presidential bid, is stepping out into the presidential spotlight this week as she launches her memoir. The book launch in the off-year is a tried-and-true strategy for candidates to pressure-test their message and win some buzz ahead of a true presidential launch. Harris previewed the book Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" where she called for leaders to have a "vision of the future" but said she isn't "going to decide right now" whether to run. 
  • The Wall Street Journal reports that former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, fresh off his bid against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that raised his profile, is planning a road trip from his home in El Paso as he considers a presidential bid. 
  • There are a lot of interesting implications of the Democratic Party's new primary schedule, which includes California moving to Super Tuesday. But one important one is that Latinos will have more power in the primary process, since Latino-heavy states like Texas and California will start accepting mail-in ballots even earlier. Read Suzanne Gamboa's new piece for more.
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Clinton jabs at 'likeability' questions about female candidates

With the early weeks of the shadow 2020 Democratic primary bringing up the age-old questions about the "likeability" of female politicians, Hillary Clinton is weighing in. 

Clinton, the first female presidential nominee from a major party, pointed to the "amazing women officials in the audience today" when she referenced that debate during a Monday speech at an event held by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

"There’s been a lot of talk recently about whether our country is ready for women leaders. Now that really takes me back—but today, I want to thank all of you for your persistence," she said during an appearance with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. 

"I know many of you and can can attest as to how smart, determined, effective and, dare I say, likable you all are."

The debate, which followed Clinton during her own 2016 presidential race, is heating up again now that Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is telegraphing a bid of her own. 

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Warren's favorability underwater with American voters, Republicans and Independents. But many Democrats have come to Warren's defense to argue that those numbers are a result of sexism and an unfair perception that has long dogged female candidates. 

Check out Chuck Todd and the "Meet the Press" panel addressing the issue during Sunday's broadcast. 

 

NBC News Political Unit

2020 roundup: Warren finishes first major Iowa swing

With a possible field of Democratic presidential hopefuls numbering in the dozens, there's no shortage of news nuggets and behind the scenes machinations. Here's some of the latest news from the trail. 

  • Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is taking advantage of her early (all-but) entry into the 2020 field. As the highest-profile Democrat that's closest to a bid, Warren hit the trail for five events in Iowa over three days. NBC News' Alex Seitz-Wald followed Warren to the Hawkeye State, penning this report on how she "introduced herself as more personable than Bernie Sanders, her progressive frenemy, and more fiery and populist than other top potential candidates, like former Vice President Joe Biden."
  • The New York Times reports  that former Vice President Joe Biden is concerned that he's the only Democrat who can beat President Trump in 2020. But how will that messaging play with Democrats who believe the party's growing gender and racial diversity is one of its best contrast with the GOP, or with those who see the Sun Belt and diversifying suburbs, not the blue-collar Midwest, as home to the party's best opportunity to grow?
  • Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee appeared on MSNBC's "Kasie DC" on Sunday night, where he teased travel to New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada in the "near future." Watch more from the interview below. 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Martin O’Malley rules out 2020 bid, encourages O’Rourke to run

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley says he’s not running for president in 2020, but he’s encouraging former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, to make a bid. (He’s passing the O’Mantle, as NBC’s Benjy Sarlin muses.)

"In 2016, my long-shot presidential candidacy found its flame extinguished between a rock and an angry place in my own party. America wasn’t in the mood for new leadership. We were in a mood of anger, rage and retribution. And in this mood, Donald Trump’s candidacy rose. It was good for ratings, and good for the Russians; but, bad for America. And, we got what we got," O’Malley writes in a Des Moines Register op-ed.

"But now, there is a different mood in our nation. People are looking for a new leader who can bring us together. They are looking for a unifier and a healer. They are looking for a leader of principle, and they are now looking for a fearless vision."

Why O’Rourke?

"In his courageous run for U.S. Senate in Texas, O’Rourke ran a disciplined and principled campaign that also managed to be raw, authentic, and real. He spoke to the American values of honesty, compassion for one another, and courage in the face of a rapidly changing future. These are the American values alive and well in the hearts of our young people. These are the values which tell us where America is headed. And with these values, O’Rourke very nearly defeated the incumbent senator and Republican runner-up for president — in Texas."

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Terry McAuliffe fires a shot at the left

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who very well could run for president in 2020, is taking a shot at his party’s left, saying Democrats need a "realistic, optimistic and focused" message.

"After two years of President Trump’s grandiose bluster, bluffing and buffoonery, Americans elected candidates who ran as optimistic, progressive problem-solvers focused on results central to families: health care, work, education and taxes. We need to be big, bold and optimistic, but that can’t come at the expense of being honest with the American people," McAuliffe writes in a Washington Post op-ed.

"I believe the only way that Trump will win reelection is if Democrats give up their credibility as serious and focused on results that impact people’s lives. Ideological populism or relentless negativity are playing on Trump’s turf. The reality-show star will always win that race to the bottom."

In particular, McAuliffe singles out the left’s push for a federal jobs guarantee ("Sound too good to be true? It is"), as well as universal free college ("Spending limited taxpayer money on a free college education for the children of rich parents badly misses the mark for most families").

And he concludes, "While I haven’t decided whether to be a candidate myself, I will be closely watching our side and working to ensure that the Democratic message is realistic, optimistic and focused on helping all Americans. The stakes are simply too high to lose a race to the bottom."

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Inslee teases climate change-focused candidacy

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sketched out the contours of a climate-change focused presidential candidacy in a new interview with The Atlantic, the latest Democrat to inch closer to a bid. 

He told the magazine that he's "laying the groundwork that would make this a feasible thing in the relatively short term," pointed to Iowa polling that shows climate change a top issue for caucus-goers and argued he's ready to take on Donald Trump. 

"When you’ve been working on something for over a decade, and now seeing people awakening to that, it’s just really gratifying and heartening," Inslee said of the country's views on climate change, adding that there is an "appetite for someone who has credibility and a long track record and, most importantly, a vision statement. It’s changed to show an opening in a Democratic primary, I believe.”

Inslee was careful not to formally announce anything—the story says that he's working on donors and is expected to launch a presidential exploratory committee. But the interview is proof that Inslee is serious about his presidential aspirations, hopeful that he can ride the issue to become the Democratic Party's first presidential nominee from west of Texas. 

The governor may not be the only one relying on the issue for a primary boost. Billionaire environmentalists Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg (the latter the former mayor of New York City) have both made the issue central pieces of their political agenda.

And many other candidates have made the issue an early priority, including Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who railed against the oil industry in a video announcing her exploratory committee and has signaled support for the "Green New Deal," the environmental plan that progressives like Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has promoted. 

While 2019 may be in its infancy, the year is already ushering in some new developments in the Democratic quest for the 2020 presidential nomination. 

Former Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Julián Castro is expected to declare his presidential bid when he holds a Jan. 12 event in Texas, and Warren is headed to Iowa this week to hold four events in the state on the heels of her exploratory committee launch. 

Mike Memoli

Warren talks 2020 race as she moves closer to presidential bid

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren closed the first day of her almost-presidential candidacy by casting the 2020 race as a fight for the middle class against special interests – a fight she believes Democrats can win and that she hopes to lead.

Speaking to reporters outside her home in Cambridge and joined by her husband and new dog, Bailey, Warren brushed aside questions about her electability, whether she was too polarizing a figure, and whether it was a mistake to release results of a DNA test in a bid to neutralize attacks from President Trump and other Republicans over her claims of Native American ancestry.

Instead she focused on a message that has been core to her public office, vowing to stand up for ordinary Americans who are struggling with costs of college education, prescription drugs and daily life.

“I think when we fight for something positive -- for something big -- when we show, not just tell, but show what Democrats will get out there and make happen -- I think that's how we win,” she said.

Warren, the first big-name Democrat to take formal steps toward running, seemed undaunted by the potential large field and the challenge of distinguishing herself in it as many claim the mantle of progressive champion.

“I think it’s great that we have a strong and growing group of Democrats who are making these arguments, who are fighting these fights. That’s how we build a movement. We do it together,” she said.

Warren said that in just the half day since she announced her exploratory committee she had received donations from voters in all 50 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. That grassroots support is crucial, se said, in a campaign in which Democrats need to sow they are not beholden to special interests. 

“I don't think we ought to be running campaigns that are funded by billionaires whether it goes through super PACs or their own money that they're spending. Democrats are the party of the people -- and the way we make that clear is we join together and we fund our campaigns,” she said.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Sanders campaign addresses 2016 campaign harassment concerns as 2020 decision looms

Veterans of Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign are pressing the campaign to address concerns about "sexual violence and harassment on the 2016 campaign," a new report says, as the jockeying between possible Democratic presidential candidates in 2020 heats up. 

After Politico reported that former 2016 staffers had sent top Sanders campaign aides a letter asking them to address the "untenable and dangerous dynamic that developed during our campaign," Sanders's campaign released a statement explaining that "we share in the urgency for all of us to do better."

Read more on the letter and the Sanders campaign's response from NBC News's Jane C. Timm

Neither the letter nor the statement contain any specifics, but the Sanders campaign said that it took a "number of HR actions" during the 2016 campaign and that for Sanders's hardly-contested reelection bid in 2018, the campaign "developed and implemented more robust policies and processes regarding discrimination and harassment." 

The push from former staff comes as Sanders, like virtually any Democrat who has considered running for president, weighs whether to jump into the 2020 race. The text of the letter, published by Politico, adds that that the former staff are asking for a meeting to both "mitigate the issue in the upcoming presidential cycle.

And it's not the only recent example of a new revelations about a Democratic hopeful's staff being accused of harassment. 

One of California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris's top aides resigned earlier this month after The Sacramento Bee reported that he had settled a harassment complaint from when Harris was the state's attorney general for $400,000. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Elizabeth Warren's three strengths and three weaknesses for 2020

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., launching her exploratory committee on Monday, she becomes the first top-tier Democrat to make a real move in the 2020 presidential race.

(The three other major Democrats who have either filed paperwork or have formally announced a bid for 2020 are outgoing Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., failed congressional candidate Richard Ojeda and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro.)

And Warren offers three big strengths – as well as three big weaknesses – when sizing up what’s expected to be the most wide-open Democratic presidential field in decades.

Warren’s three strengths:

She lives next door to New Hampshire

Several of the Democrats who have made real headways in the last several races for their party’s presidential nomination – Michael Dukakis, John Kerry, Howard Dean and Bernie Sanders – have had one thing in common: They’re from a state right next door to New Hampshire, which is a real advantage when competing in the nation’s first presidential primary.

And Warren, from Massachusetts, could very well join that group who either won New Hampshire (Dukakis, Kerry, Sanders) or who was the one-time frontrunner there (Dean).

But do note: None of those four New England-area Dems – Dukakis, Kerry, Dean or Sanders – ever made it to the White House.

She’s a progressive – inside of the Democratic Party

Unlike Bernie Sanders, who remains an independent, Warren is an official member of the Democratic Party.

Unlike Sanders, who waited WEEKS to endorse Hillary Clinton after the conclusion of the Democratic primary season in 2016, Warren endorsed Clinton right after the California primary.

And unlike Sanders, who has proudly called himself a democratic socialist, Warren labels herself as a capitalist, telling CNBC’s John Harwood back in July: “I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don't believe in is theft, what I don't believe in is cheating. That's where the difference is. I love what markets can do, I love what functioning economies can do. They are what make us rich, they are what create opportunity. But only fair markets, markets with rules. Markets without rules is about the rich take it all, it's about the powerful get all of it. And that's what's gone wrong in America.”

Bottom line: Warren being a Democrat gives her the ability to get what eluded Sanders in 2016 – support from the party’s major officials and actors.

She’s a prolific fundraiser

In Warren’s 2012 Senate race against Republican Scott Brown, she raised a whopping $42 million – much of it from small donors (though that sum pales in comparison to the $80 million that Beto O’Rourke raked in during his unsuccessful Senate bid in 2018).

In her less high-profile re-election race in 2018, Warren raised more than $30 million – and is able to transfer as much as $12.5 million of it to her presidential account.

Warren’s three weaknesses:

She’s unpopular among all voters, particularly independents

recent national Quinnipiac poll testing the favorable/unfavorable ratings for 10 potential Democratic candidates found her near the bottom – with a 30 percent positive, 37 percent negative score (-7).

While her numbers among Democratic respondents was solid (60 percent favorable, 12 percent unfavorable), her score among independents was upside down (24 percent positive, 41 percent negative).

And the one thing about presidential campaigns: Your numbers usually go down during the race. Not up.

“Pocahontas”

In response to President Trump’s “Pocahontas” digs against Warren – ridiculing her past claims of Native-American ancestry – the senator released a video in October highlighting a DNA test showing that she does indeed have Native-American ancestry in her family.

But that video produced backlash from the Cherokee Nation, which believes that tribes – and not DNA tests – are the arbiters of Native-American ancestry.

And Trump tweeted in celebration, proving the difficulty of wrestling in the mud with the president. “Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, ‘DNA test is useless.’ Even they don’t want her. Phony!” Trump said.

Progressives’ poor track record in 2018

Maybe the biggest potential hurdle that Warren would face – especially when it comes to sizing up which Democrat might be best to beat Trump in 2020 – is the poor record that progressive candidates had in November’s midterms, particularly those running in red and purple areas.

Andrew Gillum lost Florida’s gubernatorial contest; progressive Dem Kara Eastman lost her congressional race in Nebraska; fellow progressive Randy “Ironstache” Bryce lost his matchup in Wisconsin; and even Bernie Sanders supporter Ben Jealous lost his challenge in blue Maryland to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

