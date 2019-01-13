Castro, Gabbard latest Dems to jump into 2020 race

This weekend brought two more Democratic candidates into the presidential race-former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Castro's announcement had been thoroughly teased out-he announced an exploratory committee last month and made his intentions clear. But he followed through on Saturday when he declared in his hometown of San Antonio.
Gabbard had been known to be mulling a bid too. But instead of a more scripted roll-out like the one Castro and others landed on, Gabbard told CNN on Friday during an interview that she is running, only after rolling out her campaign website and the other trappings of a bid.
Castro has made it clear he's running as a progressive, telling Iowans during a trip last week that he's supporting universal healthcare and the "Green New Deal" environmental policies, as well as refusing to take corporate donations.
Gabbard hasn't given many more details just yet, telling supporters in an email she's running on "building a movement for peace at home and abroad that will fulfill the promise of America for freedom, justice, equality." She has fans among those who supported Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016, thanks to her public break with the party to support him. But her stances on other issues, like gay rights and the Syrian conflict, have cost her support on the left too.