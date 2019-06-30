Castro on his immigration plan: 'Nobody's talking about open borders'
WASHINGTON — Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro defended his proposal to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings during an appearance on "Meet the Press" Sunday, arguing that America needs a more "humane" and "effective" approach to the border.
Castro's plan drew widespread attention this week when he challenged former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke on immigration.
When asked whether concerns about that part of his immigration plan could play into President Trump's criticism that Democrats are for "open borders," Castro swatted that characterization aside.
"Number one, the president is going to call Democrats as being for open borders no matter what we say. Nobody's talking about open borders," he said.
"We have 654 miles of fencing, we have thousands of personnel at the border, we have planes, we have helicopters, we have guns, we have boats, we have security cameras. States like Texas — my home state that I'm in right now — spent an extra $800 million on border security. That's just a right wing talking point."
He went onto argue that, on top of "maintaining a secure border," the American government should invest in Central and South American countries in order to improve the conditions so that less migrants try to come to America. He also pushed for an independent immigration court and an influx of more judges to help adjudicate immigration cases faster.
Harris campaign touts $2 million post-debate haul
MIAMI — Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign announced Saturday that it raised $2 million in the 24 hours following her participation in Thursday night’s Democratic debate in Miami, a haul that added up to the best single day of fundraising since the California Democrat launched her candidacy in January.
Harris spokesman Ian Sams said that 63,277 donors gave to the campaign in that 24-hour window, adding that 58 percent of those individuals were first-time donors. The average donation was $30.
By comparison, former HUD Sec. Julián Castro tweeted that more than 11,000 new donors contributed to his campaign in a similar time window while CNN reported that Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. brought in 4,000 new donors.
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has yet to release comparative figures, though senior advisers touted “incredible” hauls that were the campaign’s best since its launch.
Biden already in mid-June hinted that he had raised $19 million for his campaign to date. The fundraising filing deadline for the second quarter for campaigns is on Sunday. He, as well as Harris, are attending fundraisers for their campaigns in California this weekend. Harris raised $12 million in the first two months of her campaign.
Granite State voters largely impressed with debate performances
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While the political pundits have weighed in on the first 2020 Democratic debates, it's going to be the voters in early primary states who will ultimately choose the party’s presidential nominee.
Voters who took in the debates at watch parties across New Hampshire shared their impressions with NBC News after the two-night debate featuring 20 candidates.
In the towns of Londonderry and Dover, several undecided voters said they thought Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., did notably well in the first debate Wednesday night while former HUD Sec. Julián Castro was a surprise standout, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke performed under expectations.
Zak Koehler and Rick Kincaid from Dover, NH, were among those who thought the first night's discussion was substantive.
“I actually liked how there was some back and forth between some of the candidates because you could see what they were actually feeling and what they wanted to talk about as a main issue in their candidacy,” said Koehler.
“It’s just nice to hear presidential candidates speak with full sentences and proper grammar and actually make a statement and back it up with a good argument,” Kincaid added.
Some attendees had hoped more New Hampshire-specific policies would have been addressed, including Jackie Wood, a senior citizen from Londonderry concerned about infrastructure.
“I'm in a rural town where my driveway is 300 feet straight up, and how am I going to go food shopping when I'm older?” said Wood. “I think we really [need] transportation, and that was not addressed at all."
On night two, voters at debate watch parties in Lebanon and Somersworth agreed that former Vice President Joe Biden underperformed while Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stood out with strong moments, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stuck to his messages, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was specific in his answers.
“I was really impressed by the specific policy changes that Senator Sanders proposed and also Buttigieg,” said Weati Punni, a first time voter in Lebanon, NH. “I came in knowing that Bernie would [have] strong points but Buttigieg I was really surprised by.
“I think he really dropped the ball,” Punni also said of Biden. “Specifically with this challenge by Senator Harris on racial justice just wasn't really able to answer for his political past.”
“I think Kamala’s moment, when she said ‘that little girl was me,’ was a surprise to me and other people in the room that were watching,” said Crystal Paradis, an organizer from Somersworth, NH. “That was a really powerful way of bringing it back to a personal story."
Granite State voters will get to see more of the candidates in the coming weeks as ten contenders are set to visit — including Biden, Harris, Booker and Buttigieg.
Pete Buttigieg scores positive response from some South Bend debate-watchers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A group of nearly 20 people gathered at the Greater St. Matthew Church in South Bend Thursday night to watch their mayor, Pete Buttigieg, on the presidential debate stage.
When Buttigieg was grilled about the police shooting that has roiled the city and the lack of racial diversity on the city's police force, the mostly black audience said they were pleased with his responses overall.
"For him to go on the stage and take ownership for what has happened in the city and what policies he's put in place that have failed, and taking that ownership and saying he's failed but he's working towards making something better? That meant a lot that showed that he's not just here to run, to be president," South Bend resident Edward Thomas said.
That "ownership" was in response to moderator Rachel Maddow asking Buttigieg why the South Bend police force under his leadership hasn't diversified. The city is 26 percent black, while the police force is only 6 percent black.
"I couldn't get it done," Buttigieg said Thursday night. He added, "I could walk you through all of the things that we have done as a community. All of the steps that we took from bias training to deescalation but it didn't save the life of Eric Logan."
However, some debate-watchers like Eli Cantu who has lived in South Bend for decades since moving from McAllen, Texas felt that the confidence Buttigieg exuded in his answers on the national stage is what was missing from the town hall the mayor held last week.
"I hate to say this, but I wish I would have seen that in the town hall. You know the way he was responding to some of these," Cantu said. Overall, though, Cantu was still impressed with Buttigieg. "He’s the one I was really looking at tonight. He made a good impact.”
Julián Castro's campaign says donations triple after debate
Julián Castro’s successful debate performance is turning into money for his campaign, which has some catching up to do in staff hiring in key primary states.
Castro’s campaign said it raised 3,266 percent more money Wednesday and Thursday — the nights of the Democratic debates — over what it had raised the two days prior to the debates.
Castro had his strongest fundraising day to date after Wednesday night's debate performance, the campaign said. The fundraising jump is nearly three times the amount raised over the previous best fundraising day and he nearly tripled donations, his campaign added.
The campaign would not release actual numbers just yet. The spike comes just in time as the books for this quarter close on June 30.
Castro’s campaign had raised just 1.1 million for the first quarter, putting him at the bottom of the pack in fundraising.
Although he qualified for the debates this week and on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, the campaign was uncertain whether he’d hit the required 130,000 unique contributions threshold for September’s debates.
“The new 130,000 donor debate threshold is designed to cut candidates like me from the running,” Castro said in a fundraising plea in early June.
RGA launches ad campaign against Andy Beshear in Kentucky governor's race
WASHINGTON — A Kentucky Republican organization supported by the Republican Governors Association is launching two new TV ads attacking state Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Democratic nominee for this November's election.
The two ads from Putting Kentucky First focus on Beshear’s support of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, and his record as Attorney General. The ads were launched the same day as the first round of the Democratic primary debates.
“As the Democratic presidential candidates prepare to take the debate stage and expose their party’s far-left, radical agenda for all Kentuckians to see, Andy Beshear’s record shows that he stands with liberal Democrats and against the vast majority of Kentucky voters,” said RGA Communications Director Amelia Chassé Alcivar.
Incumbent GOP Gov. Matt Bevin and Beshear both faced tough primaries to win their respective parties’ nominations. Bevin won just 52 percent of the vote in his primary, and Beshear won his primary with 38 percent of the vote.
Bevin won his first term for governor in 2015 against the state’s former Attorney General Democrat John Conway. Bevin became the second Republican governor elected in Kentucky in 40 years, replacing Andy Beshear’s father, then-Gov. Steve Beshear.
Trump campaign targets Latinos in new Miami ads
MIAMI — The Trump 2020 campaign has taken out two full-page ads in twin Miami publications on the first day of the Democratic debates here. The English-language version, which touts Hispanic support for the president, is set to run in the Miami Herald. A Spanish-language ad emphasizing the same points will appear in its sister paper: El Nuevo Herald.
“Millions have followed the law to come to America, new immigrants should too,” the large color advertisement reads, right above a directive to text “VAMOS” to a signup number to register for information.
This comes as the campaign officially rolled out “Latinos for Trump” with a coalition kickoff in Miami headlined by Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday.
The ad features two photos: one of President Trump clapping and the other of several red-MAGA-hat-wearing young men who may be Hispanic, one of whom is wearing a Trump 2016 lanyard.
A brightly-colored box also includes statistics on the economy and low Latino employment rates, as well as mentions of Cuba and Venezuela — both hot-button issues in Hispanic communities.
The ad buy, which also includes a digital component, is further evidence of how the Trump campaign intends to compete for the Hispanic vote in critical battleground Florida, as well as nationally.
The state is home to more than two million eligible Latino voters, who can deliver an important 29 Electoral College votes next year, all the more reason Republicans are hoping to erode the more reliably Democratic-leaning Hispanic vote there and beyond.
Biden preps at 'debate camp' ahead of Thursday's faceoff
MIAMI — Joe Biden has ramped up debate preparations to include marathon practice sessions with longtime advisers, and a familiar face who helped ready the former VP for his most high-profile faceoff a decade ago.
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm has joined a dozen senior Biden confidants at a hotel in Wilmington to ready him for this week’s multi-candidate scrum in Miami.
It was not clear yet what role, or roles Granholm might be playing in the current practice sessions. The Thursday debate Biden headlines includes three female contenders — Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Marianne Williamson. But Granholm, who cannot endorse in the Democratic primary because of her role as chair of American Bridge, is familiar to the role having stood in as Sarah Palin during Biden’s 2008 vice presidential debate rehearsals.
Biden’s kitchen cabinet, including deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, senior adviser Symone Sanders, policy adviser Stef Feldman as well as longtime advisers Steve Ricchetti, Bruce Reed, Mike Donilon and Ted Kaufman, spent nearly 11 hours with the former vice president in a windowless conference room Monday in the most intensive practice session to date.
The group only took occasional breaks including for lunch and dinner, which were delivered to the venue.
Until this week, Biden’s preparations largely centered around reading detailed policy briefings books assembled by his team, and informal discussions to sound out potential strategies.
Ron Klain, Biden’s first chief of staff as vice president and a veteran debate adviser who aided Hillary Clinton with her 2016 debate preparations in the primary and general election, has also returned to the fold.
Biden is expected to remain at what the team calls “debate camp” through Wednesday before traveling to Miami Thursday. Aides and the Democratic frontrunner himself have been downplaying expectations for a major substantive clash in the two-hour debate.
“It’s a little bit of exaggeration calling it a debate. I mean there’s not much time,” Biden told reporters earlier this month.
The format, with 1-minute answers and 30-second responses, “won’t allow for anything in-depth,” a Biden adviser said.
Advisers are also readying for his rivals to focus their attacks on Biden.
“We know candidates are looking for breakout moments in these debates. VP Biden doesn’t need a breakout moment,” the adviser said. “Any attacks from others during the debate will simply contrast with the vice president's positive message about his agenda and his emphasis on the extraordinary stakes of this election.”
Conservative judicial group launches million-dollar ad on Dems' 'secret' court list
WASHINGTON — The Judicial Crisis Network launched a $1.1 million ad campaign Tuesday morning calling on former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democratic presidential candidates to release the list of judges they’d choose from as potential Supreme Court nominees.
“President Trump was open and honest with the American people and has kept his promise. He released his list of judges, but Joe Biden and other Democrats running for president have yet to reveal theirs,” Judicial Crisis Network’s Chief Counsel and Policy Director Carrie Severino said.
President Trump promised to release a list of potential justices in March 2016. He released a partial list in May 2016 once he was the presumptive Republican nominee, and then added to the list in September 2016 after becoming the party’s nominee.
The Judicial Crisis Network’s ad says the Democrats running for president have built a “secret list” of judges they’d choose from.
“Democratic candidates and liberal groups are campaigning to pack the courts with liberal judges, while keeping their list secret. Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and all Democratic presidential candidates should stop hiding and release their list of potential Supreme Court nominees so the American people can judge for themselves,” Severino said.
President Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominee list was published after former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill Scalia’s seat in the spring of 2016. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold a confirmation hearing for Garland, saying the vacancy should not be filled during an election year.
In an interview Monday with The Hill, President Trump said he would nominate someone for the Supreme Court if a vacancy occurred between now and the 2020 election.
Some 2020 Democrats start ad buys in key states ahead of first debate
WASHINGTON — Ahead of this week’s Democratic presidential debates, some hopefuls are launching their first television ads in key states.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., did not make the cut to be on the debate stage this week but he will be on television around them. Moulton for America Tuesday released 30-second ads that will play during or right before the first debate in key state markets in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.
“I won’t be on the debate stage tonight, so I’m introducing myself here. I served four combat tours in Iraq, a war I spoke out against. I’m progressive, I’m practical and I can beat Donald Trump,” Moulton says in the ad.
Meanwhile, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has purchased ad time in four markets before, during and after the debate. Viewers in the Boston area, and several markets in Iowa and South Carolina will get to see Gabbard’s first ad which focuses on her military service.
“Meet Tulsi Gabbard, decorated war veteran who will end wasteful regime change wars and new cold war,” the ad’s narrator says.
Gabbard will be on the stage for the first night of this week's debates, Wednesday, June 26.
Here's how the RNC is preparing to counter the Democratic debates
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump may be flying to Japan on Wednesday for a global summit but his presence is sure to hover heavily over the Democratic debates in Miami this week.
While the president may weigh in on the proceedings via his Twitter feed, the Republican National Committee will be at full-throttle, wielding material it has been gathering on the opposition candidates since the lead up to the 2018 midterm elections.
Even so, Republicans face an unprecedented task in organizing research for the largest field of major Democratic presidential hopefuls in the modern era, who will spar over two nights of debates.
A team of about thirty staffers has pored over thousands of pages of public record requests and hundreds of hours of videos, ready to pounce the moment one of the contenders misspeaks or missteps in primetime.
Each Democrat has required a different approach to the research. Some like former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have been in public service for decades, making their opposition troves rich and deep. Others, such as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have thinner profiles.
The RNC has compiled long-term, in-depth investigative research on about half of the 20 candidates who qualified for Wednesday and Thursday’s events, according to a spokesman.
While the president will be halfway around the world at the G20 conference, Trump’s allies will be on offense, with resources deployed on the ground in Miami.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will oversee the effort.
“This week, the crowded field of Democrat candidates will use the debate stage to paint a glamorous view of their socialist proposals. With the advantage of a fully equipped war room and rapid response team, our job is to fact-check Democrats’ bogus statements and expose the truth behind their radical agendas,” McDaniel said in a statement to NBC News.
During the debate, the RNC will have a full “war room” monitoring every network and clipping and emailing top moments to its massive email and donor lists in real time as well as blasting them out on social media.
There will be four-dozen surrogates available as well, with an emphasis on Spanish-speaking content in battleground states where Hispanics make up a key demographic.
Republicans have prepared fact-checks on everything from the Russia investigation to the economy and how various Democrats plan to pay for their individual policy proposals.
For its part, the Trump 2020 campaign is letting the party take the offensive lead on the debates this week, but Vice President Mike Pence will hold a “Latinos for Trump” coalition rollout in Miami Tuesday, hoping to deliver a prebuttal before the first crop of Democrats take the stage Wednesday night.