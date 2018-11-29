Feedback

Castro teases potential presidential bid

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is making no secret about his flirtations with a 2020 presidential bid, telling MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday that he's "very likely, likely, whatever terms you want to use" running for the Democratic nomination. 

"The season is almost upon us, it's no secret, people see out there that you will probably have a whole bunch of folks who are running in 2020," he said. 

"The voters are going to want to see a whole bunch of folks up there with new ideas, different experiences and feel like everybody's voice was heard. Afterward, the Democratic nominee in 2020 will be stronger because of that." 

Castro has had a quick rise through politics, jumping form the San Antonio Mayor's office in 2014 to become the HUD Secretary under President Obama. At just 44 years old, the Stanford and Harvard educated Texan has been seen as one of the party's next generation of political leaders. 

He's made it clear that he's eyeing 2020—traveling to key early-voting states, penning a book, launching a political organization and hitting the TV circuit to telegraph his intentions. 

But Castro lacks the national political experience of many other Democrats looking at the field, and will likely be jockeying with more than a dozen candidates looking to win the party's nomination. 

He's said he'll make a decision on running sometime before the end of this year. 









Pelosi vote puts spotlight on Democratic House freshmen

With their elections behind them, House Democratic freshmen are moving on to their first pivotal act as incoming members — leadership elections. 

And the main event is the party’s vote for speaker, where current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is running unopposed.

Pelosi has had a long run as the party’s leader in the lower chamber, but that long tenure has also made her a frequent target for Republicans and created problems for some Democrats.

So her bid for speaker is putting freshmen members in an interesting spot.

Many new members appear to be poised to vote for her — most ran in districts that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won in 2016, territory where support for Pelosi is less likely to cause problems for them in future elections.

That list includes the 20 freshmen who released a letter this week praising Pelosi's work as Democratic leader and calling on the party to unite around her. All but three of those incoming members come from districts Clinton won. 

But there are others who have kept their decision close to the vest, and another group who has declared their opposition to her candidacy.

Six Democratic freshmen, including five from districts President Trump won in 2016, joined onto another letter promising to oppose her. And a handful more haven't declared their intentions either way. 

Pelosi only needs to win a simple majority of her caucus to secure the party's nomination for speaker. And since she's almost certain to have that support, fence-sitting Democrats could oppose her internally without sinking her bid—a low-stakes defection that the party can stomach. 

That's what happened in 2016, when dozens of Democrats voted against Pelosi in the internal vote but only four ultimately opposed her during the final House floor vote, when the choice was between her and the GOP nominee, Paul Ryan.

But the real question remains whether these freshmen will vote against Pelosi or abstain on the floor, a higher-stakes decision. These members will have to balance the politics of opposing Pelosi in a purple or red-leaning district with the implications of depriving the Democratic Party's speaker candidate a vote. 

There are a few interesting twists to this. First, the internal caucus vote is not public, but the final vote on the House floor is. Plus, there’s some game theory in here too, as Democrats looking to split the difference may try to vote “present.” Pelosi needs the majority of all members who vote, so opting to vote “present” won’t deal as heavy a blow to her as a vote for another candidate would.

With Republican groups already circling the waters in search of a consolation prize, either pressuring a Democrat to vote against Pelosi on the floor or getting to use a vote for her as a bludgeon in 2020, today's vote marks the beginning, not the end, of the tough political terrain for freshmen. 




Cuomo on 2020: 'I'm ruling it out'

As some Democrats start to walk back their Shermanesque denials of having 2020 presidential intentions, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is so far standing by his. 

Months after he declared that if reelected in November (he was), he would serve out his full term unless "God strikes me dead," Cuomo told WNYC that he still isn't interested in taking on President Trump in 2020. 

"I'm ruling it out. I ran for governor, I have a full plate, I have many projects, I’m gonna be here doing the job of governor," he said, pointing to his pushes on taxes and on transportation. 

Unlike his father, whose flirtations with presidential bids both in 1988 and 1992 had many believing he'd be a frontrunner if he ran, Cuomo would have no shortage of competition on the Democratic side if he took the plunge. 

But Republicans have been long preparing for the possibility of him running—America Rising has been laying the groundwork of an opposition research campaign against him since the start of the 2018 election cycle. 

Cuomo cruised to reelection with 59 percent of the vote in November, months after vanquishing a progressive challenge from actress-turned-activist Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary.

Throughout the primary and the general election, Cuomo portrayed himself as a progressive who was able to get results, and as a bulwark against President Trump. But some progressives who wanted new blood were fired up by the prospect of Nixon's challenge and criticized Cuomo as a consummate politician. 



What's been on the MS-Sen airwaves

Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to settle the state's Senate runoff, a bitterly-divided contest between Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former Democratic Rep. Mike Espy. 

The state's heavy Republican leanings (it's been more than four decades since a Democratic presidential nominee won the state, and almost as long since it had a Democratic senator) make Hyde-Smith the favorite. But racial tensions have injected uncertainty into the race, with Hyde-Smith forced onto the defensive after a few controversial comments and stories emerged in the race's final weeks. 

Since Nov. 8, there's been about $4.7 million spent on the air—$3.15 million coming from Republicans and $1.55 million coming from Democrats. Two Republican groups, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund (the super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) have each spent about a million dollars. 

Here's a look at the ads that have gone up in the final week of the race, according to the ad trackers at Advertising Analytics. 

Pro-Hyde-Smith 

Pro-Espy

Espy's campaign dropped three ads in the final week, looking to attack Hyde Smith from all angles. 

Senate Majority PAC, the only Democratic outside group with a serious presence on the airwaves, launched a spot centered on health care  that highlights her time lobbying for health-care groups 




California Democrat TJ Cox inches ahead in last uncalled House race

California Democrat TJ Cox has taken the lead in his bid to unseat Republican Rep. David Valadao, the final outstanding congressional race of the 2018 midterms. 

News organizations, including NBC News, previously called the race for Valadao in the 21st Congressional District. But as votes continue to be counted in California, those calls were withdrawn. 

Cox now leads by just a few hundred votes, with a still-undetermined amount of outstanding vote left to count. While Cox had been trailing as votes were being counted on Election Day, he's been able to close the gap as officials continued their tallies.

If Cox can hold on, he'll give Democrats a net gain of 40 seats in the 2018 midterms, an election cycle where the party will finish with the highest margin of victory in midterm history. And he'll be the latest Democrat to flip a Republican-held district that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won in 2016. 

Not including this race, Democrats swept the six other Republican-held Clinton districts in California and also won another 15 across the country. 



Steyer: "I haven't decided to run for president"

In an exclusive interview on "Meet the Press" Sunday, California billionaire Tom Steyer said that he has not yet decided whether to run for president in 2020, despite having spent over $100 million of his own money organizing Democratic voters and running ads calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. 

Steyer has announced five new town halls, mostly in the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. But, he said, "I haven't decided to run for president."

"What I'm doing right now is putting out an agenda, a framework for a social contract for the 21st century which I call the five rights, which are the rights that Americans need to be free to pursue their own life and their own destiny."   

When asked whether he thinks Democrats should prioritize impeachment in Congress next year, Steyer said, "I think there's no question that this president has both met the grounds for impeachment and that it is urgent to get him out of office."



Hundreds of state and local elected officials sign on to clean energy pledge

In the aftermath of the 2018 election, more than 550 state and local lawmakers have pledged to move toward 100 percent clean energy in their states and communities by 2050.

The League of Conservation Voters, an environmental group working with its state partners, instituted the pledge in March of 2018 — and is already seeing wide interest from elected officials. 

Among the 550 lawmakers on LCV's post-election list are nine governors-elect in crucial swing states like Michigan, Ohio, and Nevada.

The release of the list comes after new comments from President Donald Trump about climate change and the environment, this time in reaction to massive wildfires raging across California. Asked over the weekend if the fires changed his mind about climate change, Trump said "no." The president has previously called climate change a hoax and the White House has not been explicit about if he believes the scientific phenomenon is real.

While Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement — an international environmental accord — LCV promises to "aggressively campaign to ensure state legislatures and governors enact laws that keep the U.S. on track to fulfill the Paris Agreement and increase access to clean energy for all communities."

Read the list of lawmakers here.




Koch Network launches week of political thanks

The Koch network is getting into the holiday spirit, thanking lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for their work on Koch-aligned issues. 

The bipartisan mail and digital advertisement campaign is meant to benefit lawmakers who are advancing criminal justice reform, relief for Dreamers, government spending and free trade — all issues that the organization is working to pressure Congress to addresses in the final weeks of the year. 

"As Americans gather around the table to give thanks, we want to take the opportunity to bring people together to address some of the toughest problems facing our country," Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, said in a statement.

This tactic of positive reinforcement and reaching across the aisle is a continuation of a strategic shift the organization announced at its semiannual donor seminar in June. It has since been more open to working — and financially supporting — Democratic lawmakers who align with their priorities. The shift comes alongside the realignment of the Republican Party in the era of President Donald Trump where the party has moved away from the Koch Network's libertarian-leaning beliefs. 

In this week-long effort, the network is thanking a handful of lawmakers who are helping to pass a component of criminal justice reform named The First Step Act, which is gaining momentum. It was endorsed by Trump last week, a move that could help propel the legislation through Congress. A sample mailer encourages recipients to call the lawmaker mentioned in the campaign and thank him for his support of the proposal. 

Not every dollar spent on political ads this week, however, will be positive. Some will pressure lawmakers, too.

They are also releasing ads to "encourage" a handful of Democratic senators, including Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who haven't yet signed onto the The First Step Act. 

Voters in the districts of Congressional leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi could see an advertisement to pressure leadership to act on Dreamers. 

"As families prepare to gather on Thanksgiving, thousands of immigrants are living in uncertainty. Your senator can protect their contributions to America," a sample mailing says. 

And finally on spending, the group is sending a "thank you" in the form of a digital or mail advertisement to more the two dozen senators — all Republican — for "voting to rein in spending."




Sherrod Brown has a message for presidential bid but no timetable for a decision

WASHINGTON — Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown on Sunday said he is seriously considering running for president in 2020 but did not offer a specific timetable on when he might decide.

Fresh off his win for a third term in this month's election, Brown said he’s heard from a crowd of both labor and Democratic party activists who have encouraged him to consider a presidential campaign because of his focus on "the dignity of work."

"Too many people in this country work hard every day, pay their dues, never get ahead, don't have the kind of retirement security they should," he said on Sunday’s "Meet The Press."

"That's why I won Ohio. You know, whether I run or not, I'm hopeful that narrative, that message, begins to be part of the narrative among my colleagues who want to be president and who've dreamed of it, frankly, for longer than I have."

Brown also swiped away the argument that a presidential win would mean that his valuable senate seat would transfer to Republican hands when the Republican governor appoints a replacement.

"I think a lot of people have a lot of time on their hands to project that out," he said.

Brown didn’t offer any kind of specific timeline for when he might decide to pursue a 2020 campaign, but wasn’t shy about making clear that it was a considerable possibility that he will contemplate with his wife and extended family.

"Connie and I are still thinking about this," he said. "It's an intensely personal decision with my wife and my children. My grandchildren don't know enough to know what it means. But it would change their lives, and I need to be aware of all of that as I make this decision."




Trump team plans to submit special counsel answers this week

President Donald Trump’s legal team plans to submit answers to special counsel Robert Mueller by Thanksgiving, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The president and his lawyers have spent several days this week meeting at the White House to formulate responses to written questions from Mueller’s team.

But the president will not be answering any questions related to obstruction of justice — a critical part of the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential campaign. Because the answers are in writing, the president's legal team can presumably decide which questions they do and do not want to answer.

It’s not clear why it has taken so long to get these answers to Mueller. Five months ago, Rudy Giuliani said publicly he’d like to get "our part over to them by July 4th."  

And while the president told reporters on the South Lawn yesterday that "we haven’t even talked about” a sit-down with Mueller, Trump did initially indicate he would be open to an in-person interview with Mueller. And as recently as August, he pushed for it against his lawyers’ advice, according to the New York Times.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, President Trump said he "probably" would not sit down with Mueller to answer questions in person. "I think we've wasted enough time on this witch hunt," Trump said, adding that after the written questions are submitted, "probably this is the end."

