Catalonian leaders meet amid coronavirus outbreak

Spain has emerged as another coronavirus hotspot, spurring leaders in the country to meet in an effort to stave off a widespread outbreak.
Miquel Buch, minister of the interior of Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, tweeted a picture of a meeting with President Quim Torra from a meeting held to discuss and monitor the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor of small French town defends Smurf gathering
While many parts of Europe are canceling large gatherings, the mayor of Landerneau, a small city on the western tip of France, recently allowed a group to host a gathering of 3,500 people dressed as Smurfs — a world record.
The mayor, Patrick Leclerc, told Agence France-Presse that he does not regret his decision. "We must not stop living... it was the chance to say that we are alive," he said.
Capitol should close its doors to visitors: Congressman
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, had a one-word response when asked if it was time the Capitol be closed to visitors as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.
"Yes," he said.
NBC News
33m ago / 1:47 PM UTC
Dutch prime minister fails to follow his own coronavirus advice
Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it would begin transitioning undergraduate and graduate classes online amid coronavirus fears.
In a statement to the school community, school president Larry Bacow said the school is hoping to have everyone transitioned to virtual learning by March 23, and is asking students to not return to campus after spring break. Students who must remain on campus will also take their classes remotely and should expect "severely limited on-campus activities and interactions," Bacow said.
Harvard is also banning non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people until the campus begins to clear out.
Amin Hossein Khodadadi
2h ago / 12:48 PM UTC
China's President Xi Jinping in Wuhan
Amin Hossein Khodadadi
2h ago / 12:30 PM UTC
Iran sees as spike of almost 900 new coronavirus cases
Almost 900 new coronavirus cases were reported by health officials in Iran Tuesday.
Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said there have been 881 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,042.
Meanwhile, the death toll reached 291, with 54 new deaths registered overnight.
Iran is one of the global hot spots of the coronavirus epidemic, along with Italy and South Korea.
Leslie Josephs, CNBC
2h ago / 12:26 PM UTC
Delta to make deep cuts as airline bookings decline sharply
Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that it will make deep cuts throughout its network to cut costs as coronavirus drives down demand for air travel.