Catch up on Article II: Where things stand and what comes next In a new episode of "Article II: Inside Impeachment," NBC News politics reporters Steve Kornacki and Jonathan Allen discuss where lawmakers stand after two weeks of public hearings. The two discuss what House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's closing statement on Thursday reveals about the Democrats' path forward on impeachment and the next steps of the inquiry. Listen to the episode here.







Giuliani associate willing to testify Nunes met with ex-Ukrainian official, lawyer says An attorney for Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani says his client is willing to tell Congress that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., met with Ukraine's former top prosecutor about investigating the activities of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. If true, the allegation would mean that Nunes — the chief defender of President Trump as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee — was himself involved in the very plot the committee is investigating. As vice president, Joe Biden joined a chorus of global pressure for Ukraine to fire then-state prosecutor Victor Shokin. Trump and Nunes say Joe Biden wanted Shokin out to protect his son when Hunter Biden's employer, Burisma, was under suspicion. Joseph A. Bondy, a lawyer for Parnas, confirmed that his client was willing to testify that Nunes met with Shokin. Read the full story







Rep. Dingell 'very disturbed by the undue influence' being put on Republicans Rep. Debbie Dingell, R-Mich., said Friday that she was "very disturbed" by the pressure she said is being put on Republican lawmakers to toe the line during the House impeachment inquiry. Asked on Fox News whether Democrats should move forward with impeachment without GOP backing, Dingell responded, "First of all, I don't know that there is no Republican support. I have talked to a number of people who are deeply disturbed, and they're being very cautious in their words. Their arms are being broken, and I'm very disturbed by the undue influence I'm seeing put on Republicans too." Dingell said what she heard in testimony over the last two weeks "deeply disturbed" her and would accurately be described as bribery. "It is very clear that the Ukrainian president was — the word 'bribe' does work with being told you are not going to get this aid that you need unless you agree to do this investigation, and you do it publicly," she said. "And we do have evidence that money was held up." The congresswoman added that the Intelligence Committee was already drafting its report, after which the Judiciary Committee will make its recommendations, and she would wait to see those before coming to any conclusions about impeachment. Dingell also weighed in on the debunked conspiracy theory Trump and his allies have been chasing that it was really Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election — which former top Russia expert Fiona Hill called a "fictional narrative" that echoed Russian propaganda during her testimony on Thursday. "One of the things we do know and one of the reasons why I have been fearful about impeachment, but I am getting madder and madder ... is that we do know, there were Republican Cabinet members that testified that Russia interfered in our last elections. Russia is trying to divide us as a country. That's documented in the Mueller report. Intelligence agency after intelligence agency around the world is saying that they're trying to destabilize democracy. "We need a president that's going to protect the United States of America, not help destabilize democracies around the world," she said.







Impeachment testimony highlights how Trump has recast the way U.S. deals with the world It is not normal for the United States to have two diplomatic channels for dealing with a foreign ally at war, as the U.S. apparently did with Ukraine under Trump, as the acting ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, told the House impeachment inquiry this month. The first was the official one run by Taylor, aimed at supporting Ukraine in its war with Russian-backed separatists. The other was "irregular, informal" and unaccountable to Congress, with the goal of getting Ukraine's new leader to do Trump "a favor" by investigating a political rival, as described by a number of witnesses — most explosively by the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, on Wednesday. What is also not normal is the United States' current standing in the world and the way other countries have engaged with it since Trump took office, but particularly since the revelations about his actions toward Ukraine prompted the impeachment inquiry against him. Diplomatic and foreign policy experts tell NBC News that the president's habit of deviating — sometimes wildly — from long-held alliances and diplomatic norms have substantially altered America's relations with allies around the world, and made trusting U.S. intentions and policy positions increasingly difficult. Read the full story.







Fact check: Trump's false claims about Ukraine, DNC server President Donald Trump, hitting back after a marathon week of public impeachment hearings, continued to promote the debunked conspiracy that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, falsely claiming that "a Ukrainian company" is harboring a hacked server belonging to the Democratic National Committee. During a nearly hour-long phone interview with "Fox & Friends" Friday morning, Trump defended his administration's freeze on military aid to Ukraine earlier this year as well as his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president that prompted a whistleblower complaint, saying he was simply trying to root out corruption in the country. "A lot of it had to do, they say, with Ukraine," he began, before alleging that the country has the DNC server that was hacked in 2016. "The FBI went in and they told them get out of here, we're not giving it to you. They gave the server to CrowdStrike... which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian, and I still want to see that server," " Trump said of the DNC's actions upon learning that it had been hacked in the run-up to the election. "You know, the FBI has never gotten that server. That's a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?" Almost none of these claims are remotely true. Read the fact check.






