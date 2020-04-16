CDC contractor failed to follow rules and a worker got sick, whistleblower says Brianna Flores. Courtesy Brianna Flores. It seemed like a godsend to an unemployed former Mississippi college student: a seemingly secure job with a big federal contractor at a time when the coronavirus crisis was crashing the economy in her state and around the country. Within days of the orientation, however, Brianna Flores said she was forced to go into quarantine for two weeks because a trainee in her group tested positive for the coronavirus. The irony is not lost on Flores that the information she was hired to dispense could have prevented her co-worker from getting infected. Read the full story here. Share this -







California governor expects $7 billion in virus spending SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom expects to spend up to $7 billion this year battling the coronavirus and the economic disruption it has unleashed, as state budget experts warn lawmakers to prepare for revenue loss akin to the Great Recession. Newsom has already authorized spending more than $2 billion on things like hotel rooms for the homeless, loans to small businesses and cash payments to adults living in the country illegally who are not eligible for federal stimulus benefits. The virus' spread in California has not been as devastating as public health officials had feared, with the growth in hospitalizations slowing as the state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order for nearly a month that has closed schools and nonessential businesses. But Newsom warned earlier this week that the steady presence of the virus would likely continue to disrupt public life well into the summer and beyond. Unemployment data reflecting the coronavirus restrictions won't be available until next month. But Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek said the number of people who have filed for unemployment benefits — more than 2.7 million as of Wednesday — indicate between 12 percent and 15 percent of Californians have lost their jobs.







100-year-old maritime laws may prevent passengers from suing over stricken cruises Passengers disembark from the Princess Cruises Grand Princess as it sits docked in the Port of Oakland on March 9, 2020 in Oakland, Calif. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images When Susan Dorety's husband, Michael, began developing coronavirus symptoms on the Grand Princess cruise ship in February, she immediately called the vessel's emergency number, but it took multiple calls until a doctor finally came to see him, according to a $1 million federal lawsuit. Princess Cruise Lines operated two ill-fated cruise ships that sparked international headlines as more than 800 passengers were infected with coronavirus, resulting in at least 10 deaths. Some passengers of the company's Diamond Princess and Grand Princess are now taking the cruise line to court, though experts warn that complex and longstanding maritime laws create unique obstacles. Read the full story here.







Photo: A final salute under coronavirus protocols A soldier salutes while wearing a mask during retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Belch's funeral at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. Belch served 26 years in the Army, where he was assigned to the 42nd Infantry, 142nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Rainbow Division. The World War II veteran earned several commendations including the Legion of Merit. Elizabeth Fraser / U.S. Army/Arlington National Cemetery via Getty Images







Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states A driver at a coronavirus mobile testing site at Lincoln Park in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 10, 2020. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images Officials across the nation are racing to provide coronavirus tests to diagnose infections and to identify recovered patients with antibodies that may help others battle the disease. But some COVID-19 antibody tests, including those being used by public health departments in Denver and Los Angeles and provided to urgent care centers in Maryland and North Carolina, were supplied by Chinese manufacturers that are not approved by China's Center for Medical Device Evaluation, a unit of the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), the country's equivalent to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, NBC News has found. Two U.S. companies — Premier Biotech of Minneapolis and Aytu Bioscience of Colorado — have been distributing the tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, according to health officials, FDA filings, and a spokesman for one of the Chinese manufacturers. Read the full story here.







Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt off the coast of Southern California on April 30, 2017. Paul L. Archer / AFP - Getty Images The 41-year-old sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from coronavirus has been identified by the Navy as Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He tested positive on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was found unresponsive on April 9 and transferred to an ICU. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus." Thacker's spouse, an active duty service member stationed in San Diego, was flown to Guam and was with Thacker when he died, according to the Navy.






