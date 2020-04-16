CDC contractor failed to follow rules and a worker got sick, whistleblower says
It seemed like a godsend to an unemployed former Mississippi college student: a seemingly secure job with a big federal contractor at a time when the coronavirus crisis was crashing the economy in her state and around the country.
Within days of the orientation, however, Brianna Flores said she was forced to go into quarantine for two weeks because a trainee in her group tested positive for the coronavirus.
The irony is not lost on Flores that the information she was hired to dispense could have prevented her co-worker from getting infected.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom expects to spend up to $7 billion this year battling the coronavirus and the economic disruption it has unleashed, as state budget experts warn lawmakers to prepare for revenue loss akin to the Great Recession.
Newsom has already authorized spending more than $2 billion on things like hotel rooms for the homeless, loans to small businesses and cash payments to adults living in the country illegally who are not eligible for federal stimulus benefits.
The virus’ spread in California has not been as devastating as public health officials had feared, with the growth in hospitalizations slowing as the state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order for nearly a month that has closed schools and nonessential businesses. But Newsom warned earlier this week that the steady presence of the virus would likely continue to disrupt public life well into the summer and beyond.
Unemployment data reflecting the coronavirus restrictions won’t be available until next month. But Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek said the number of people who have filed for unemployment benefits — more than 2.7 million as of Wednesday — indicate between 12 percent and 15 percent of Californians have lost their jobs.
100-year-old maritime laws may prevent passengers from suing over stricken cruises
When Susan Dorety’s husband, Michael, began developing coronavirus symptoms on the Grand Princess cruise ship in February, she immediately called the vessel's emergency number, but it took multiple calls until a doctor finally came to see him, according to a $1 million federal lawsuit.
Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states
Officials across the nation are racing to provide coronavirus tests to diagnose infections and to identify recovered patients with antibodies that may help others battle the disease.
But some COVID-19 antibody tests, including those being used by public health departments in Denver and Los Angeles and provided to urgent care centers in Maryland and North Carolina, were supplied by Chinese manufacturers that are not approved by China's Center for Medical Device Evaluation, a unit of the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), the country's equivalent to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, NBC News has found.
Two U.S. companies — Premier Biotech of Minneapolis and Aytu Bioscience of Colorado — have been distributing the tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, according to health officials, FDA filings, and a spokesman for one of the Chinese manufacturers.
President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines for reopening the U.S. on Thursday that puts the onus on governors for making decisions about their own state economies.
Under the first phase of the three-phase plan, restaurants, movie theaters and large sporting venues would be appropriate to reopen under certain conditions, while schools, day care centers and bars would not.
It is "implementable on a statewide or county-by-county basis" at the discretion of each state's governor — a stark contradiction from the president's earlier assertion that he had "total authority" to direct governors how and when to reopen.
The guidelines do not suggest any reopening dates.
Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died
The 41-year-old sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from coronavirus has been identified by the Navy as Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
He tested positive on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was found unresponsive on April 9 and transferred to an ICU.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus."
Thacker's spouse, an active duty service member stationed in San Diego, was flown to Guam and was with Thacker when he died, according to the Navy.
Denver Broncos star Von Miller tests positive
Denver Broncos star and Super Bowl hero Von Miller has tested positive for coronavirus after coming down with flu-like symptoms, the player and team said Thursday.
The 31-year-old linebacker "elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus," according to a team statement.
"It’s true," Miller told NBC Denver affiliate KUSA. "I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend, she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough it didn’t sound normal."