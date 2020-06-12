CDC: Every public activity in the U.S. 'has some degree of risk' The United States may see coronavirus cases increase in the coming weeks as states continue to reopen and Americans gather together, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, in a warning that underscored protective measures must accompany a return to daily life. "Every activity that involves interacting with others has some degree of risk right now," Dr. Jay Butler, the leader of the CDC's COVID-19 response, said during a briefing. "It’s important to remember the situation is unprecedented and the pandemic is ongoing," he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







EXCLUSIVE: Detained migrants say they were forced to clean COVID-infected ICE facility.



"This is a life or death situation," a letter from the migrants obtained by @NBCNews reads.



Who bought all the toilet paper? Study suggests who was most likely to stockpile during COVID-19 In mid-March, as coronavirus cases started their sharp climb in the United States, many Americans appeared to have one thing in mind before hunkering down: Buy toilet paper. Lots of it. But not everyone grabbed every roll in sight, and research published Friday in the journal Plos One offers insights into why some people scrambled for toilet paper while others held back. The study looked at whether different personality traits were associated with toilet paper hoarding, and found stockpilers tended to be more anxious and fearful about the coming health threat compared with those who didn't load up on the product. Read the full story here.







Prof. Lindsey Leininger on protesting during a pandemic: "Pay attention to your own protective behaviors to keep your community safe, while you also exercise your right to go out there and have your voice heard for

racial justice."



Department of Transportation to distribute nearly 100 million masks for passenger use The Department of Transportation plans to distribute nearly 100 million masks for passenger use, the department announced in a news release Friday. About 86.8 million cloth facial coverings will be distributed to airports, and 9.6 million coverings will be distributed to 458 transit agencies and Amtrak. "This Administration is committed to protecting our people and reopening the economy; distributing these facial coverings will help boost public confidence as we begin to resume our normal lives," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.







Gov. Henry McMaster Declares New State of Emergency, Lifts Restrictions on Bowling Alleys, Retail Capacity Restraints |

Florida sets record for new coronavirus cases on second straight day Florida on Friday set another record for new cases of COVID-19 with 1,902, according to numbers released by the state health department. This marks the second consecutive day of the state logging another record high, with 1,698 new cases reported on Thursday. The Sunshine State has reported more than 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,877 deaths.






