CDC issues 'non-essential' travel advisory for N.Y., N.J. and Connecticut residents The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory on Saturday night asking residents to refrain from non-essential travel for 14 days, effective immediately. The advisory does not apply to people who work for "critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply, the CDC said in a statement. The federal advisory came after President Donald Trump announced a quarantine he considered for the three states would not be necessary. Click here for the full story.







Trump says quarantine for N.Y., N.J. and Connecticut 'not necessary' President Donald Trump backed away from earlier comments Saturday that he was considering enforcing a quarantine in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after state officials questioned whether he had the authority to implement one. Later, Trump said said he would have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issue a "strong Travel Advisory." The agency soon did so, advising residents of those states to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately." It exempted critical infrastructure workers but said governors would have "full discretion" to implement the advisory. "A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted Saturday night. Read the full story.







Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says she has recovered TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus. "I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.







U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 2,000 The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000 as of Saturday evening, according to NBC News' count. Across the country, more than 102,120 cases have been confirmed. New York remains the hardest hit state with 52,315 and 728 deaths.







California fixing 170 busted ventilators A Northern California company is working around-the-lock to fix 170 busted ventilators received by the state from a federal stockpile, officials said Saturday. LA received 170 broken ventilators from the national stockpile. Rather than complaining, we put them on a truck, drove them up overnight, and had @Bloom_Energy get to work fixing them.



Monday they‘ll back in LA--fixed.



Monday they'll back in LA--fixed.

That's the spirit of CA. pic.twitter.com/y8yzsiC3Ny — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 28, 2020 The equipment — crucial in treating COVID-19 patients — arrived Saturday at Bloom Energy in San Jose and should be working and dispatched to Los Angeles County by Monday, said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "Rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers .. we got a car and a truck and we had those 170 brought here," Newsom said at the company. "That's the spirit of California, that's the spirit of this moment."







NYC reports 155 additional deaths since last update The New York City Department of Health reported an additional 155 deaths from COVID-19 since their published update at 10 a.m. Saturday, marking the highest number of recorded deaths in a single day since the pandemic erupted earlier this month. The death toll now stands at 672, up from this morning's total of 517. The previous high was 88 deaths in one day. It was not immediately clear whether the additional deaths reported Saturday occurred since the last update or if they occurred before but had not been recorded.







Detroit auto show canceled, after FEMA commandeers convention center as field hospital The Detroit auto show has been canceled, after the convention center where it was due to be held was taken over by the Federal Emergency Management Administration to use as a field hospital for coronavirus patients. "The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time," said Rod Alberts, executive director North American International Auto Show, in a statement. The June event, arguably one of the most important elements in the auto industry calendar, will be postponed until June 2021, the organizers said Saturday. The decision to scrub NAIAS follows the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month and the postponement of the New York International Auto Show originally scheduled for April.







California businesses ask, 'What's essential?' On March 19, when California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued orders that most businesses must close, many proprietors weren't entirely sure if theirs were exempt. So some cannabis shops, gun stores, call centers and others remained open. "It is a little bit of a challenge in terms of the essential versus the nonessential," California Retailers Association president Rachel Michelin said, referring to the state's subsequent list of essential business sectors that can keep operating. Read the full story.







NYC first responders sleeping in cars for fear of infecting families, union says Members of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, also known as the FDNY EMS, are forced to sleep in their cars for fear of infecting their loves ones, according to Anthony Almojera, paramedic and vice president of the FDNY EMS officers union. Many first responders are working multiple shifts every day and say they are exhausted and overwhelmed by the number of 911 calls. The normal call volume has increased from about 3,500 a day to 6,000 a day or more, according to Almojera. "They're not going home to sleep. A lot of them have slept in their cars because they don't want to infect their families," he said. Despite the high call volume, Almojera reassured residents that every emergency call will be answered. "We will be there," he said. "We will come and take care of you. We are asking for your patience and understanding."






