CDC: People over 80 at highest risk

The meeting was arranged amid a punishing market rout spurred by fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 2,000 Monday afternoon, on pace for its worst day since December 2008.
Shannon Pettypiece, Hans Nichols, Geoff Bennett and Eamon Javers, CNBC
50m ago / 5:39 PM UTC
Trump to weigh coronavirus stimulus options Monday — including paid sick leave
White House and administration officials will present President Donald Trump with a set of economic stimulus options as early as this afternoon, including a plan to offer paid sick leave to those affected by the coronavirus and assistance for the hardest hit industries.
Despite Trump's continued downplaying of the effects of the virus — tweeting that a steep drop in oil prices is good for consumers, and blaming the news media for the plunging stocks — advisers are preparing to brief the president when he returns to the White House from a Florida fundraiser on a menu of options to shore up the economy, according to people familiar with the discussions.
European stock exchanges took a hammering Monday as crude oil prices plunged and Italy chose to contain 16 million people as part of a wider effort to control the spread of the virus.
The Stoxx 600, which includes a basket of European stocks, closed the day in bear territory, or down 20 percent from a 52-week high. It's the worst performance since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.
Traders were responding to the increase in fatalities connected to the virus, and also a steep drop in oil prices as Russia and Saudi Arabia entered an all-out price war, following a disagreement on crude oil output cuts.
Share this -
Gabe Gutierrez
1h ago / 5:04 PM UTC
Biden: Trump 'shouldn't say another word' on coronavirus
Joe Biden told NBC News on Monday that President Donald Trump "shouldn't say another word" about coronavirus "because he's diminishing confidence exponentially.”
The presidential candidate and former vice president said he would lean on the CDC to communicate reliable information to the public, and for advice on whether to continue holding large political rallies amid coronavirus fears.
Trump "should let the experts ... he should let the CDC speak," Biden said.