CDC quietly releases detailed plan for reopening America
Restaurants and bars should consider installing sneeze guards at their registers. Mass transit workers should close every other row of seats on their buses. Students should eat lunch in their classrooms instead of congregating in a cafeteria.
These are among the social distancing measures that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed in a document it quietly released on its website this week outlining recommendations for reopening restaurants, mass transit, schools and childcare programs across the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The detailed 60-page document was posted on the CDC’s website with no accompanying announcement from the public health agency, and comes weeks after many states have already ended or partially ended their lockdowns.
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in one day as total number nears 5 million
More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been reported to the World Health Organization in the last 24 hours, "the most in a single day since the outbreak began," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a news conference Wednesday.
"We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," he said. "In the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO — the most in a single day since the outbreak began."
He added that almost "two-thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries," although he did not specify where the cases had been recorded.
The countries with the highest number of confirmed cases are the U.S., Russia, Brazil and the United Kingdom, according to the WHO.
World War II veteran Tom Moore raised millions for the coronavirus-battling National Health Service, and has since been made an honorary colonel and member of the England cricket team.
Dareh Gregorian
25m ago / 7:42 PM UTC
Anti-lockdown demonstrators trade guns for scissors at Michigan 'haircut' protest
Hundreds of protesters turned out to protest Michigan's stay-at-home order on Wednesday — and get free haircuts.
Toting signs that read "End tyranny," "Live free or die" and accused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of "killing small businesses," demonstrators rallied outside of the state Capitol building in Lansing as part of "Operation Haircut."
Several barbers were in attendance, giving free trims to demonstrators. Some of the barbers and protesters were not wearing face coverings. Many of the demonstrators also stood within six feet of each other as they waited for their cuts.
Daytime Emmys rescheduled for June 26 as virtual ceremony
In yet another sign of the times, the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will go virtual this year.
Awards in leading categories will be presented June 26 on CBS with recipients and other special guests appearing from home. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter and others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.
“In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them and keeping them informed,” said David McKenzie, Daytime Emmys executive producer and director of Associated Television International. “We are honored to be a part of it. We are also excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television.”
Nominations will be announced Thursday, May 21, on CBS' "The Talk" and then online at Entertainment Tonight.
At last: CDC guidelines on reopening businesses, schools are released
Weeks after a draft of guidelines for reopening businesses across the U.S. were leaked from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the final plans have been released.
The 60-page guidelines include details about what child care facilities, schools, restaurants and business need to do to keep people safe. Measures include cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, and monitoring for possible reemergence of infections. The document also includes criteria and thresholds for states to meet as they go through the three phases of reopening.
In the 37-second video, which has more than 6.8 million views, a customer who appears to be in a checkout line can be heard telling a Costco employee whose name tag says Tison, "I'll just put you on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed, mostly locals."
House committee to hear from HHS watchdog who identified hospital supply shortages
Christi A. Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, a staffer on the committee told NBC News.
She is expected to brief the panel on her office’s work on coronavirus and other aspects of the administration's response to the pandemic.
In early April, Grimm presented President Donald Trump with a report showing that hospitals responding to the pandemic were lacking vital medical equipment including thermometers and test kits.
Trump criticized Grimm in a tweet and then eventually nominated a new IG to replace her. Grimm was not fired and remains in a senior role at the IGs office.
The committee notes this will take the form of a briefing and not a hearing. It will also take place entirely remote over video conference.
David K. Li
3h ago / 5:01 PM UTC
NYC's low-income neighborhoods hardest hit by coronavirus
New York City's low-income neighborhoods with large minority populations have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Wednesday.
Based on 8,000 antibody tests administered recently in the city, 19.9 percent came up positive, indicating infections, with several neighborhoods outside Manhattan showing higher-than-average rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.
The Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx showed an infection rate of 43 percent; Brownsville, Brooklyn, 41 percent; the East Bronx, 38 percent; and the Hollis neighborhood in Queens, 35 percent, the state found.
"Focus on low-income communities, do the testing and do the outreach," Cuomo said. "That’s where the cases are coming from. ... That's where you're going to see the highest number of deaths."
Church testing across #NYC shows highest infection rates in low-income communities & communities of color NYC avg: 19.9% Morrisania, BX: 43% Brownsville, BK: 41% Hollis, QNS: 35%
U.S. pledges $162 million more in COVID-19 foreign assistance, bringing total to over $1 billion
The State Department announced on Wednesday that the U.S. government has pledged an additional $162 million in foreign aid to fight the coronavirus, bringing the total to more than $1 billion.
The new funding will continue to support hygiene, sanitation and safe water, but for the first time will also pay for emergency food assistance, since the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global food supply chains.