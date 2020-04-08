Czech coronavirus cases grow but country steadily eases lockdown Despite the number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rising to over 5,000, an overall slowing growth rate has given the government confidence to start easing some lockdown measures that have hit the economy. The country was among the first in Europe to declare a state of emergency in March, which has now been extended to April 30. Like others in central Europe, the Czech Republic has seen far fewer cases than western neighbours, along with fewer deaths. The government has agreed this week to relax some measures, such as reopening shops selling hobby goods and building materials and easing open-air sports, including running and cycling. Share this -







Polish priest takes 'drive-through' confessions As Easter approaches on Friday, a priest in Poland has found a creative way to continue taking confessions during the coronavirus crisis. Wearing a protective mask, Father Mateusz Kielarski sits on a chair in a church parking lot in Warsaw and listens to the faithful, granting them absolution as they lean out of their car windows. Confessions are particularly important for Roman Catholics in the run up to Easter. "From the safety of their car, they can take care of their soul while protecting their bodies from germs in this special time," he told Reuters.







Coronavirus to wipe out equivalent of 195 million jobs, U.N. says The economic fallout from the coronavirus is expected to wipe out the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs around the world, according to the labor body of the United Nations. Warning of "devastating losses," the International Labour Organization said Tuesday that COVID-19 was expected to cause a reduction of 6.7 percent in global working hours. Sectors most at risk are accommodation and food services, manufacturing and retail. "This far exceeds the effects of the 2008-9 financial crisis," it said in a statement.







CDC removes unusual guidance to doctors about drug favored by Trump The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed from its website highly unusual guidance informing doctors on how to prescribe hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs recommended by President Donald Trump to treat the coronavirus. It had previously noted anecdotal evidence that the drugs were effective in combatting COVID-19. The original guidance was crafted by the CDC after Trump personally pressed federal regulatory and health officials to make the malaria drugs more widely available to treat the novel coronavirus, though the drugs in question had been untested for COVID-19. The site now states "There are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19." The updated, and shortened, guidance adds that "Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials" for use on coronavirus patients. On Tuesday, the president said he had watched "one of the shows" that featured a woman, ostensibly a coronavirus patient, who took hydroxychloroquine after days of illness and, "four hours later, she awoke and she said, 'I feel better.'"






