Celebrities hit the campaign trail for Dems in closing days

Celebrities are hitting the trail for Democrats in the final days for Election Day as they look to fire up the party's base and woo irregular voters to the polls.

Media mogul and talk-show icon Oprah Winfrey is heading to Georgia on Thursday to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, and late night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his home state of Nevada for a Las Vegas rally on Friday to boost Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen in her Senate race.

Over the weekend, Florida music legend Jimmy Buffett will join the likes of Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum on Saturday for a Saturday rally in West Palm Beach; and musician John Legend will share the stage with Ohio Democrats Richard Cordray, Betty Sutton and Sen. Sherrod Brown in three Sunday rallies for the top of the Ohio Democratic ticket.

Democrats are obviously hoping that the rallies serve multiple purposes — rallying a base in the final days before the election, but also prodding those on the fence about showing up to the polls to turn out amid the concerns that minority and millennial voters may not turn out at the level Democrats need.

On the GOP side, candidates are looking more toward President Trump and his allies for a jolt of enthusiasm in the final days. Trump is planning to travel to West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. Vice President Pence will join Trump in Florida, Tennessee and Indiana and make his own trips to South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia.

Also hitting the trail in the hopes of motivating Trump voters in the final days—surrogates like Donald Trump Jr. and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.