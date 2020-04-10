Celebrities say 'thank you' to Britain's healthcare workers U.S. singer Billie Eilish, actor Hugh Grant and author Stephen Fry were among the celebrities who took part in a video thanking Britain's National Health Service and staff, Thursday evening. The video is part of what is becoming a weekly ritual across Britain that sees people standing on door steps and hanging out of windows to cheer and applaud health care workers, as they continue to manage the coronavirus outbreak. Olivia Colman, @stephenfry, @billieeilish and @cesc4official are just some of the celebrities who want to say #ThankYouNHS — continuing the swell of support pouring in for #OurNHSPeople, working in the fight against coronavirus. #ThankYouThursday pic.twitter.com/kHqSucQaH7 — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 9, 2020 Share this -







Yemen confirms first coronavirus case Yemen has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, the country's supreme national emergency committee tweeted. The patient is being treated and is in a stable condition in the ⁧‫⁩ Hadhramaut governorate, the national emergency committee for the disease said. The case in the war-torn country has stoked fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled health care system. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels declared a cease-fire this week on humanitarian grounds to prevent the spread of the pandemic — possibly paving the way to a peace agreement.







A nun prays in front of the closed door of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, during Holy Thursday in Jerusalem's old city, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Ariel Schalit / AP







More men than women are testing positive WASHINGTON — Men are not getting tested as much for the coronavirus as women. Yet, when men do get tested, a higher percentage test positive for the virus. Dr. Deborah Birx used the numbers to remind men "about the importance of health care" during a briefing Thursday at the White House. So far, Birx says, 56 percent of the people tested for COVID-19 are female, and 16 percent of them tested positive for the virus. But for men, 23 percent tested positive. Birx made a plea for men experiencing symptoms that could be a result of the virus to get tested, saying "we appreciate you engaging in that." Birx serves as the White House's coronavirus response coordinator.







Oakland, California, to close 74 miles of city streets to cars, inviting walkers, runners and cyclists instead OAKLAND, Calif.— This Bay Area city will join a growing list of others around the country that are closing streets to cars in favor of increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the COVID-19 crisis, an official said Thursday. "We'll announce an emergency measure that allows Oakland residents more space to walk, bike and run safely through their neighborhoods, and we're calling it the Oakland Slow Streets" Alexandria McBride, the city's chief resilience officer, told a town hall meeting held via Zoom video conference.



McBride said Oakland will open up 74 miles of car-free streets and will begin rolling out the program Saturday. Other cities, including St. Paul, Minnesota, and Philadelphia, have taken similar measures, and several other U.S. cities are discussing the possibility. By one count, Oakland's road closure is the largest by far of any American city during the pandemic.






