Celebs rally support for Jones

Democrat Doug Jones brought stars to Alabama to get out the vote Tuesday.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano and "Covert Affairs" actress Piper Perabo drove students to the polls on Tuesday, while Alabama native Channing Tatum recorded a video appealing to student voters.

“Look, usually I’m not a political person, for the record I’m not a liberal Democrat or a Republican, I’m my own mind and my own heart and that is more complex than red and blue,” he said, noting that he was supporting Jones. “No one thinks students are gonna go out and vote. So, prove them wrong.”

On Monday night, NBA star Charles Barkley — who was born in Alabama — appealed to voters at a rally for Jones.