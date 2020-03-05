CEOs band together to form business task force In one of the most consolidated efforts yet from the business world to respond to growing threats from te new coronavirus, thirteen major CEOs have formed a “COVID-19 Task Force” supported by the Business Roundtable, a trade group made up of major U.S. companies. The purpose of the task force is to increase coordination between the private sector and the U.S. government. Marriott CEO Arne Sorensen and Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz will serve as the co-chairs. The task force also includes CEOs from: Pfizer, JPMorgan Chase, NASDAQ, Johnson & Johnson, Stanley Black & Decker, The Home Depot, CVS Health, United Airlines, American Airlines, Steelcase, and Accenture. Share this -







Tennessee confirms first case of coronavirus Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus involves a 44-year-old man residing near Nashville who recently traveled out of state, state health department officials said Thursday. The Williamson County man has a mild illness and has been isolating himself at home, they add. Officials said they are working to identify others who may have come into contact with him to "contain the spread of this disease in our communities." A hotline has also been established for Tennessee residents seeking more information about COVID-19. The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily. pic.twitter.com/eRvgd060TT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 5, 2020







Amid growing coronavirus cases, another number increasing: recoveries It only took a few days for the Wisconsin patient to get over the fever and a cough — and feel well enough to get out of bed and back to normal life: shop for groceries, hang out in a coffee shop, maybe see a new movie. But that wasn't an option, because the patient wasn't getting over the common cold or even the flu. Instead, the individual had the new coronavirus, meaning it would be several weeks before the person — who remains unidentified for privacy — could leave the house or invite friends and family to visit. Read more about coronavirus recoveries.







Walmart restricts employee travel, cancels Dallas conference Walmart is restricting employee domestic and international travel, allowing only "business-critical trips," the company announced Thursday, citing an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus. The company also said it will cancel its annual Walmart U.S. Customer Conference, which was scheduled to be in Dallas next week, and will instead have "a virtual form" of the meeting. Walmart said the new guidelines will remain in place at least until the end of April.







FCC bans 'non-critical' travel; closes buildings to anyone who visited infected countries recently The Federal Communications Commission has closed its buildings to visitors, employees, and contractors who have recently traveled to China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea. "Visitors who, during the most recent 14 days, have been in any country that is the subject of a COVID-19-related CDC Level 3 Travel Warning are not being allowed to enter FCC facilities, including its Washington, DC Headquarters," the agency said in a statement Thursday. It is also suspending "until further notice non-critical FCC domestic and international travel" and "any FCC involvement in non-critical large gatherings."







U.K. confirms 115 new cases as bank sends staff home The United Kingdom government confirmed Thursday there are 115 coronavirus cases in the country — an increase of 30 on Wednesday's figure. The Department of Health said 25 of those cases are in London, by far the country's biggest city. There are no recorded deaths related to the new coronavirus in the U.K. Meanwhile, international bank HSBC sent home more than 100 of its London staff Thursday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europe's main financial hub.







Greece confirms 21 more cases, shuts schools and bans public meetings Greece reported 21 cases Thursday — all linked to a 66-year-old person who recently traveled to Israel and Egypt on a pilgrimage, health authorities said. The country's total now stands at 31 and a big rise is expected in the weeks ahead. On Wednesday, Greece ordered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings in three districts in the west of the country as a precaution until Friday, following Italy, which is trying to combat the worst outbreak in Europe.






