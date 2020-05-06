In change of plans, Trump now says coronavirus task force will continue 'indefinitely'
A day after President Donald Trump confirmed that he planned to wind down the White House coronavirus task force, the president announced Wednesday that it will now continue indefinitely.
In a series of tweets, Trump said the task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a “fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future.”
Trump said that ventilators are now being produced in the thousands, repeated the false claim that the U.S. is doing more testing than all other countries combined and said face masks and shields are “plentiful.”
“The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people,” the president tweeted.
"This is the greatest nation on earth founded on Judeo-Christian Principles. One of those principles is that we are all created in the image and likeness of God. That image is seen the most by our face. I will not wear a mask," Rep. Nino Vitale, a Republican, wrote on Facebook. "That's the image of God right there, and I want to see it in my brothers and sisters."
The conservative Vitale has also been vocal in criticizing Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home orders, attending a protest against the measures in April and penning a letter to the governor urging him to reopen Ohio.
"No government can stop death, no matter how hard we try. Life comes with some level of risk and it should be our choice to determine how we assess that risk as free citizens," Vitale wrote.
But Vitale said on Saturday he was still displeased with the eased restrictions, writing: "Is this a stay safe order or does it look more like a house arrest order? Does this look like freedom or oppression?"
Janelle Griffith
6m ago / 2:59 PM UTC
NYC Mayor de Blasio says 139 homeless people came off the streets in one night
Mayor Bill de Blasio, in touting the success of the shutdown of the New York City subway early Wednesday morning for overnight cleaning, said 139 homeless individuals out of 252 agreed to accept support and come off the streets.
"This number is extraordinary," de Blasio said at a news conference. "More than half of the people encountered agreed to come in. We have never, ever seen so much success in a single night before."
De Blasio said the city will "obviously need to see how things play out over a longer period of time."
Will Clark
26m ago / 2:39 PM UTC
Social media influencers team up with Red Cross to combat coronavirus misinformation
The International Federation of the Red Cross announced Wednesday it will collaborate with social media influencers around the world to combat the spread of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic. Working alongside creative agency Billion Dollar Boy and launching across four continents, the Red Cross will send an approved and verified message to a network of more than 30 influencers, who will incorporate the message into their own creative content.
“Influencers have a crucial role to play in tackling this infodemic and cutting through the noise,” IFRC’s media manager Nichola Jones said. “They have a level of access to younger people that public authorities or charities don’t have and their relationship with their followers is different. By working together, we can make sure credible content reaches a broader audience and has a positive impact.”
With global data showing a sharp rise in social media use since some countries began locking down, the IFRC hopes to use influencer’s engagement with their followers to get vital information to the public on a global scale. The network will initially reach more than 2 million followers, with more expected join each day, according the Red Cross.
Andy Eckardt
34m ago / 2:31 PM UTC
German Bundesliga to resume matches later this month
Germany's top-tier Bundesliga will become the first major football league to resume matches later this month after it was suspended over coronavirus concerns, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.
“We talked about the first and second league, which after the second half of May will be able to restart under the approved and tested regulations," Merkel told reporters in a briefing.
Merkel did not specify what restrictions will be put in place.
The league was suspended in March as Germany went into lockdown to slow down the spread of the virus.
Lucy Bayly
38m ago / 2:27 PM UTC
Uber to lay off 3,700 workers
Uber is laying off 3,700 employees, almost 14 percent of its workforce, the ride-sharing company announced Wednesday.
Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi will also forgo his $1 million salary for the rest of the year.
The coronavirus lockdown has kept Americans homebound and shuttered businesses and travel, throwing many of the company's drivers out of work.
In a statement released to NBC News, Uber said it was taking these steps in order to bring costs in line and protect the future of the business.
Uber's stock dropped by around 2 percent Wednesday morning. The company reports its quarterly earnings on Thursday.
Lucy Bayly
3h ago / 12:18 PM UTC
Around 20 million workers lost their job last month, new ADP data shows
The private sector lost around 20 million workers last month, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report, making April the worst month ever for America's workforce.
The coronavirus has already wiped out all job gains since the Great Recession, with more than 30 million Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits since the pandemic took hold.
Continuing claims, or the number of people receiving ongoing benefits, hit 18 million last week, far surpassing the recessionary peak of 6.6 million.
After a record 10-year streak of economic growth and months at a half-century low, the unemployment rate, as measured in March, soared to 4.4 percent.
Economists expect Friday's BLS data to show that the national unemployment rate has now more than tripled, to around 16 percent.
Elizabeth Kuhr
2h ago / 1:06 PM UTC
Indonesian government postpones regional elections
The Indonesian government announced Wednesday that it had postponed its 2020 regional elections.
A statement on a government website explained the decision “aims to maintain the quality of the elections and maintain national political stability.”
The country’s 190 million potential voters would have turned out for the elections for several public offices including governors and mayors.
Annie Hill
3h ago / 12:08 PM UTC
Prince Harry and Meghan mark Archie's first birthday with story for charity campaign
Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle released a video of Meghan reading to their son Archie to mark his first birthday.
Released on the Instagram page of the charity Save the Children, the video features Meghan reading the book "Duck! Rabbit!" in support of a campaign to raise funds for food and educational materials for children who normally rely on school for meals in the U.S. and U.K. Harry filmed the family scene and cheered at the end.