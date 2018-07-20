Charlotte officially announced as 2020 Republican National Convention host city

The Republican National Convention is heading to Charlotte in 2020, as the national party formally announced the city as its pick for the next presidential nominating convention.

The Republican National Committee's 168 members voted unanimously Friday in favor of Charlotte during its quarterly meeting in Austin, Texas, officially ending the party's search for a convention home.

Charlotte quickly emerged as the clear frontrunner during the search and the decision had been expected after the Charlotte City Council voted this week to approve the convention.

"Charlotte has so much to offer, and we are excited to bring delegates to a city that has demonstrated its southern hospitality, showcased its vibrant energy, and proven that possibilities are endless," Ron Kaufman, an RNC member from Massachusetts and the convention's site selection chairman, said in a statement released by the party.

"I am confident the Queen City will be the ideal backdrop as the Republican Party continues its work to Make America Great Again."

Charlotte was the host city for the Democratic Party in 2012, when President Obama was nominated ahead of his successful reelection.

The proposal faced pushback from some local Democrats. But Charlotte Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles has defended the bid as a way to showcase the city on a national stage, although she told a local Democratic women's club she would not give a welcome speech at the event, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The RNC has not yet set a date for its 2020 convention, while Democrats plan to hold theirs between July 16 and July 20 in either Milwaukee, Miami Beach or Houston.