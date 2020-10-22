Cher and Lizzo lend their voices to Biden campaign Former President Obama will not be the only star stumping for Joe Biden this week. The Biden campaign getting help from two of music’s biggest names. Singer and songwriter Lizzo will be hitting the campaign trail for the Democratic candidate. Tomorrow, she will be making two stops in the Detroit area to discuss early voting, with a focus on young people. Last week, Lizzo wore a custom Christian Siriano dress to the Billboard Music Awards and told the audience "there's power in your voice." Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. NBC › Superstar singer Cher will also be hitting the trail for the Biden-Harris ticket. The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress will make stops in Nevada and Arizona this weekend on behalf of the campaign. Share this -







Voter who didn't cast ballot in 2016 explains why 2020 is different David Litko didn't bother voting in 2016. He didn't think his vote mattered. That's not how the McKeesport, Pennsylvania, resident is approaching 2020. He is voting this time around — and he's backing former Vice President Joe Biden in the pivotal swing state. Litko, 61, represents a crucial 2020 voting block — people who did not vote in the 2016 presidential race but are this time. He told NBC News that he was disturbed by President Donald Trump's repeated efforts at delegitimizing mail-in voting — saying the president's "anti-democratic leanings" led him to register. "I didn't vote in 2016 because, well, I didn't think it mattered. Then Pennsylvania was won by just, what was it? 44,000 votes?" Litko said, adding, "I was afraid that Trump was trending toward wanting to become president for life, invalidating democracy, and so I wanted to vote against that."







Photo: Debate's socially-distanced seating Seats marked for the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images







Trump tests negative for Covid-19 on plane ride to debate President Trump tested negative for Covid-19 on his way to the debate. "We tested him on the way here (on the plane) and he tested negative,"said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Also traveling with the president were a mix of staffers and family including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, Jason Miller, Robert O'Brien, Dan Scavino — with no mask — and Kayleigh McEnany. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Nashville International Airport ahead of the presidential debate. Evan Vucci / AP







Biden ready to fight back if Trump goes after his family, campaign says Ahead of tonight's debate, the Biden campaign is telegraphing that if President Trump goes after Joe Biden's family, it plans on attacking him for spreading and amplifying Russian disinformation. In a pre-debate press call with reporters, the campaign's deputy manager, Kate Bedingfield, said that the campaign expected Trump "to continue to bully" and attack Hunter Biden and his foreign dealings during tonight's debate. She said that Biden is prepared for those attacks as well, hoping to flip the attention to the fact that Trump is more obsessed with Biden's family than America's families amid a pandemic. Joe Biden boards his plane in New Castle, Del., on his way to the final debate in Nashville, Tenn. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images "Here's the thing, these attacks are backfiring on Trump. You know, despite leveling them in the first debate, poll after poll showed voters resoundingly thought Biden won that debate because voters are sick and tired of Trump's lies and we've heard the same debunked attacks for over a year," she said. A senior campaign adviser, Symone Sanders, also commented on the Commission on Presidential Debate's decision to mute the microphones, saying that the debate will serve as "a test of presidential temperament," especially for the president.







Biden leads Trump by 10 points in new Quinnipiac national poll Joe Biden holds a 10-point lead over President Trump ahead of tonight's final presidential debate, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Thursday afternoon. Biden leads with 51 percent of likely voters, while Trump lags behind him at 41 percent. The new poll is the third Quinnipiac national survey of likely voters since September that has shown the former vice president with a 10-point lead. "Three straight polls in the double-digit zone," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. "For Biden-Harris, flush with cash and propelled by consistent support, it remains steady as she goes through the turbulent waters of a bitter, personal, and unsettling campaign." Beyond the top line, likely voters in the new poll said Biden has a sense of decency by a margin of 64-30, while likely voters said 60-37 that Trump does not have a sense of decency.







Trump will vote in-person in Florida on Saturday President Trump plans to vote early and in-person on Saturday in West Palm Beach, per White House spokesman Judd Deere. That follows the president's previously-announced stops in battleground Florida on Friday for events at The Villages and in Pensacola.







Trump releases video of unedited, contentious '60 Minutes' interview that he abruptly left WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday released what appeared to be the full, unedited interview that he did with "60 Minutes" earlier this week that he abruptly walked out of because he said that it showed the media's bias against him. Trump released a video of the interview — segments of which CBS was set to air on Sunday — that lasted nearly 38 minutes and showed only the angle of a White House camera that faced him, which White House officials and the network agreed would be used for only archival purposes. Throughout the interview, the president expressed frustration that the questions posed by correspondent Leslie Stahl would not be asked of former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger. Read more here.






