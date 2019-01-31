Chiberia Day 2

The deep freeze isn't over just yet. Here's the latest in cities across the Midwest and Northeast as of 10:15 a.m CST (11:15 a.m.):
The cold weather didn't let up Thursday morning as the misery polar vortex spread to the Northeast.
Here's how cold it was as people commuted to work at 8 a.m. CST (9 a.m. EST) Thursday.
The COLD continues to ravage the middle and northeastern portions of the country Thursday, with more records falling this morning.
A new all-time record of -29 was set in Moline, Illinois, and it’s -33 in Aurora, Illinois, (just outside Chicago) Thursday morning. The state record of -36F is now within reach. Another 90 daily cold records could be set today!
Right now, 120 million people across 27 states are under wind chill warnings or wind chill advisories, stretching from the Upper Midwest over to Maine and down to part of North Carolina.
Wind chills will not be quite as cold as Wednesday, but are still absolutely brutal across the Midwest and Northeast. Chicago’s wind chill is back down into the -40s this morning.
NYC is hovering around -15 degrees.
Chicago once again won’t rise above zero for their high Thursday. They’ve now been below zero for 48 hours. The forecast for Thursday is -4. Over in the Northeast, highs will be in the teens.
Thursday’s high with wind chills
NYC: 17/below zero or near zero
Boston: 16/below zero maybe even into the sub-zero teens
DC: 10/-3
Minneapolis: -23/-23
Chicago: -20/-37
Friday's high with wind chills
Minneapolis: 20/single digits
Chicago: 23/teens
NYC: 20s/teens
Boston: 20/10
RELIEF IS IN SIGHT!
A potentially record-setting rebound is about to play out across the Midwest and even part of the Northeast, where temps will jump 40-70 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday.
The following locations, broken down by the three-digit zip codes, will not receive mail deliveries on Thursday.
- Michigan: 486-491, 493-499
- Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479
- Chicago: 606-608
- Lakeland: 530-532, 534, 535, 537-539, 541-545, 549, 600, 602, 601, 611
- Detroit: 480-485, 492
- Illinois: 601, 603-605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617, 618, 627
- Northern Ohio (Toledo area): 436
- Western Pennsylvania (Erie, Bradford areas): 164, 165, 167
Source of locations: USPS
A travel ban issued in an upstate New York County Wednesday afternoon due to 'blizzard-like conditions' was lifted later in the night.
The Genesee County Sheriff's office said it had responded to multiple vehicles that had driven off the road and traffic accidents with injuries in the midst of "blowing and drifting" snow.
The sheriff's office asked that all drivers, besides emergency vehicles, stay off the roads Wednesday afternoon and evening. The ban was lifted at 9 p.m. ET.
With the weather in most parts of the country dipping below freezing, many people may be asking: Can I stay home from work?
When working from home isn’t an option based on the nature of the position (in the case of say waitstaff or retail clerks), what are the rules? Does the law protect you if you literally can’t make it to work because of the weather? Click here to read what an employment lawyer and a HR consultant had to say.
NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins noted that the 48 below zero temperature recorded in Norris Camp, Minnesota, on Wednesday was only two degrees colder than it was in Cotton, Minnesota, on Jan. 20.
It was also nowhere near the state record.
Due to extremely cold temperatures, we will be closed Thursday, Pittsburgh public schools announced.
It was shaping up to be a frigid day across New York state.
Peter Hall, a meteorologist at NBC affiliate WTSM in Syracuse, highlighted that wind chills were as low as 29 below zero in Binghamton at 4 a.m. ET.
"You can get frostbite in 30 minutes when the wind chill is minus 20 degrees. You can get frostbite in 20 minutes when the wind chill is minus 30 degrees," Hall warned in a tweet.
NBC New York also predicted that commuters in the Big Apple would encounter conditions that felt as cold as the minus 20s on Thursday morning.