Chicago limits access to parts of city center as protest cleanup begins
Parts of central Chicago will be closed off Monday to everyone except workers whose businesses are located in the area, residents and essential workers in order to maintain public safety after protests turned violent over the weekend, officials said.
A statement from the Chicago mayor's office said train and bus services would bypass stops in the Loop area and central business district while some roads would also be closed. Essential workers were advised to take taxis or ride-share vehicles rather than drive themselves to reduce the number of vehicles in the area.
Police are manning every street around the Loop area while the city works with neighborhood chambers of commerce and business organizations to ensure that sites that were damaged by looting and unrest are cleaned and boarded up.
In an exclusive interview with the “TODAY” show on Monday morning, Shea told Savannah Guthrie that “anyone that looks at that has to be troubled by what they saw.”
The footage from Saturday shows people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop on a street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, the police accelerated the vehicle, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then drove into the protesters, pushing them forward and knocking them on the ground.
“There will be an investigation,” Shea said of the incident.
Trump is scheduled to meet with Barr privately in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the official White House schedule. At 11 a.m., Trump is scheduled to host a video teleconference meeting with governors, law enforcement and national security officials "on keeping American communities safe."
Seven police officers in Boston taken to hospital after protests
Seven police officers in Boston were taken to the hospital and "many more" were treated on the scene after protests turned violent, the city's police department said in a tweet early Monday.
The department also said that 21 police cruisers were damaged, and about 40 individuals arrested during the protest.
As of 3:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020, #BPD confirming 7 injured officers transported to the hospital, many more treated on scene, 21 police cruisers damaged and about 40 individuals placed under arrest during the protest. Numbers subject to change as the situation remains active. pic.twitter.com/FsxwFblPxS
One man dead following shooting at Louisville, Ky., protest
A man died in a supermarket parking lot in Louisville, Ky., early Monday after police, National Guard units and protesters exchanged gunfire, officials said.
Police Chief Steve Conrad told NBC News' local affiliate WAVE that officers and members of the National Guard were dispatched to a gathering in the city's west end just after midnight as "protests once again turned from peaceful to destructive."
While trying to clear the area, officers and soldiers were shot at and returned fire, Conrad said. The incident left one man dead at the scene. The statement did not specify who fired the fatal shot.
"I think it is very clear that many people do not trust police," he said. "That is an issue that we are going to have to work on and work through for a long time." Police did not immediately release details about the victim. Conrad said several persons of interest were being interviewed about the shooting and officers were collecting and reviewing video from the scene.
Peter Jeary
3h ago / 9:48 AM UTC
Protests over death of George Floyd again turn violent in Raleigh, N.C.