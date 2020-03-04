Chile, Argentina confirm first cases of coronavirus An airline staff member wears a protective mask in Santiago on March 3, 2020. Javier Torres / AFP - Getty Images Chile recorded the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The patient is a 33-year-old man in the city of Talca, south of Santiago. Neighboring Argentina also confirmed its first case on Tuesday, a 43-year-old man who had traveled to Italy. Share this -







Amazon employee in Seattle in quarantine after testing positive A Seattle-based Amazon employee has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday. An email sent to employees said that the employee based out of its "Brazil" office building in Seattle went home feeling unwell Feb. 25 and has not entered Amazon offices since. The email says the company received news Tuesday that the employee tested positive for COVID-19, and that the employee is in quarantine. "We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," an Amazon spokesperson said. A company spokesperson confirmed the email's authenticity to NBC News. The email says the company notified employees who had been in contact with the infected employee. The risk to those who had not been in close contact with that employee remains low, the email says. The company is conducting deep cleaning and sanitization of the office. Amazon is headquartered in Seattle.







Pope Francis has a cold, no symptoms of other illness, Vatican says The Vatican said in a statement Tuesday that Pope Francis has a cold that is running its course, "without symptoms related to other diseases." The pontiff this week said he was canceling his participation at a weeklong spiritual retreat in the Roman countryside because of a cold. "The cold diagnosed to Pope Francis in previous days is running its course, without symptoms related to other diseases. In the meantime, the Pope celebrates Mass daily," and follows the spiritual exercises ongoing in Ariccia, the Vatican said in a statement, referring to the sit of the Lenten retreat. It's the first time the pope has not taken part, The Associated Press reported. On Tuesday, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Francis tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the AP. The Vatican statement makes no mention of a test. Italy is grappling with a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 79 people. More than 2,500 cases have been confirmed in the country, Italian officials said.







Berkeley, California, confirms first case, patient had been in Italy A Berkeley resident has tested positive for #COVID19. This individual had been in country with an outbreak and has largely remained at home in a self-imposed quarantine since their return. The risk of infection to the general public remains low.https://t.co/XGI3UitAsI — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) March 3, 2020







New Hampshire confirms 2nd coronavirus case A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Hampshire. The patient is a close contact of the state's first case, who state health officials said defied directions to self-isolate. On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the first patient attended an invitation-only private event on Friday, Feb. 28, despite being instructed by public health officials to remain isolated. As a result, the state issued an official order to keep the patient in isolation. That first patient is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Now the facility is monitoring anyone who has been in close contact with that person. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said it's unaware of any patient exposures. It's unclear whether the second patient was exposed as a result of the first patient's broken isolation.







Chart: See coronavirus cases from around the world overtake new cases in China New coronavirus cases in mainland China have tapered off as new cases in the rest of the world have increased. Since Feb. 25, the majority of new cases each day have been diagnosed outside of mainland China. Before that, mainland China had the most cases when compared with the rest of the world. Get the latest numbers around the world with the NBC News coronavirus world map.






