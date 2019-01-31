Chilly commute: It'll feel like 20 below zero in NYC this morning

It was shaping up to be a frigid day across New York state.

Peter Hall, a meteorologist at NBC affiliate WTSM in Syracuse, highlighted that wind chills were as low as 29 below zero in Binghamton at 4 a.m. ET.

"You can get frostbite in 30 minutes when the wind chill is minus 20 degrees. You can get frostbite in 20 minutes when the wind chill is minus 30 degrees," Hall warned in a tweet.

NBC New York also predicted that commuters in the Big Apple would encounter conditions that felt as cold as the minus 20s on Thursday morning.