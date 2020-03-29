China claims domestic spread basically blocked, but warns of imported cases China’s National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said in a briefing that on March 28 the number of confirmed cases had dropped to less than 3,000, and the spread of the local coronavirus cases had been basically blocked. A total of 693 overseas imported confirmed cases from 42 countries have been reported, of which seven countries have a larger number of cases than China, accounted for 83.4% of the total. Officials warned these imported cases are still likely to cause a new round of spread within China. Officials previously claimed on March 23 to have mostly halted domestic cases. The National Health Commission reiterated this on March 29 as China's existing confirmed cases dropped to a new low, but warned the country should stay on high alert. Share this -







Moscow orders residents to shelter-in-place A man gestures in the nearly empty Red Square by St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow on March 29, 2020. Victor Berezkin / AP Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin ordered city residents to stay at home Sunday, only leaving their homes for essential needs and maintaining a social distance while doing so. Under the order, which goes into effect Monday, people would only be permitted to leave home for needs such as medical services, traveling to work if they cannot work from home, grocery shopping, walking pets close to home and taking out the garbage. “In the coming days, after the technical and organizational measures have been carried out, it will be possible to leave your apartment with a special pass issued in a manner established by the Moscow city government," Sobyanin said Sunday. Share this -







Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more live stream from their homes for benefit concert Billie Eilish performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2019. Rich Fury / Getty Images for iHeartMedia file Pop stars like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey will live stream performances from their homes on Sunday as part of a coronavirus benefit concert held by iHeart Radio and FOX. The hour-long "FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America" will be a free live stream hosted by Elton John and joined by a number of famous singers, who will all stream from their respective homes. Read the full story here. Share this -







Italy’s churches filling up with coffins MARCH 29: Richard Engel with today's #coronavirus briefing. Italy remains the top international story, as churches fill up with coffins, while one of the UK's top science advisors warns social distancing and quarantine practies will likely be in place until June. pic.twitter.com/2LcH47h4Vu — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) March 29, 2020 Share this -







Coronavirus could kill over 100,000 Americans, White House expert warns Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses during an interview at the White House on March 12, 2020. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images file Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he anticipates the coronavirus could kill between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans while infecting "millions." Speaking with CNN's "State of the Union," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said however he does not want to be "held" to that prediction because the COVID-19 outbreak is "such a moving target." Read the full story here. Share this -







'Like sitting ducks': Amid coronavirus, families, attorney sound alarm over ICE detainees Detainees talk on the phones at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, Calif. on Aug. 28, 2019. Chris Carlson / AP file Americans with family members in immigration detention facilities, as well as their lawyers, are sounding the alarm and urging the release of non-violent detainees with underlying health conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 24, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a person held in an immigrant detention center. “This is what public health experts have assured us would happen: People in detention centers are sitting ducks for the spread of this virus. The same experts have also predicted that once outbreaks in detention centers begin, they will spread rapidly,” Andrea Flores, deputy director of policy at the ACLU said in a statement. Read the full story here. Share this -







VA opens its hospital beds to non-veterans to assist New York City The Department of Veterans Affairs said Sunday that it would be opening up 50 beds in two of its hospitals to help New York City in its efforts to combat the coronavirus. Non-veteran patients who need treatment for ailments other than COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, will be eligible for 35 acute care and 15 intensive care unit hospital beds. The transfer of five non-COVID patients from community hospitals to VA campuses in Manhattan and Brooklyn is already underway, the department said. “VA is proud to assist the City of New York while continuing its primary mission of caring for our Nation’s Veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in the Sunday press release. Share this -







Governors warn shortages will put their states in 'dire straits' as early as this week Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards appear on "Meet the Press" on March 29, 2020. NBC News WASHINGTON — Two governors of states seeing a surge in coronavirus cases sounded the alarm Sunday about the lack of resources to respond to the crisis and warned that shortages of ventilators and protective equipment could overwhelm hospitals as soon as this week. Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that some hospitals in her state are “already at capacity,” and that even despite receiving new shipments of protective equipment as recently as Saturday, her state is “going to be in dire straits again in a matter of days.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Photo: Shopping in Madrid People practice social distancing while waiting to enter a supermarket in Madrid on Sunday. Susana Vera / Reuters Share this -







Owner of the New York Knicks and Rangers tests positive Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. Dolan is the owner both the New York Knicks and New York Rangers sports teams. He also operates the famed Manhattan arena, Madison Square Garden. The 64-year-old has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms, according to a tweet from the Knicks Saturday night. The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020 Share this -





