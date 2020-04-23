China to donate an additional $30 million to WHO China will donate $30 million to the World Health Organization, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday, in support of coronavirus prevention and health systems in developing countries. The contribution will be on top of $20 million donated by China in March, it said. “Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, WHO, under the leadership of Director General Ghebreyesus, has actively fulfilled its responsibilities and upholds an objective, fair and scientific standpoint," said spokesperson Geng Shuang in a daily briefing. "It has played an important role in assisting countries to cope with the epidemic and promote international cooperation in the fight against epidemics." China's donation to the WHO reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people in the WHO, Shuang said. Last week, President Donald Trump halted funding to the organization. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the WHO and sent more than $57.8 million earlier this year. Share this -







Restrictions bring long lines of traffic in Indonesia Drivers wait in lines for a check in Bandung, Indonesia on Thursday where during large-scale restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Antara Foto / Reuters Share this -







UN warns pandemic is becoming a 'human rights crisis' United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the coronavirus is “far more” than a public health emergency, explaining it is also an economic and social crisis that is “fast becoming a human rights crisis.” #COVID19 is a public health emergency — that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.



People — and their rights — must be front and centre.



My new report on how human rights can and must guide #coronavirus response & recovery: https://t.co/CmYirKbsci pic.twitter.com/rssMV0MPBg — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 23, 2020 The U.N. chief said in a video message that there is discrimination in the delivery of public services to tackle COVID-19 and there are “structural inequalities that impede access to them.” However, the chief didn't mention any countries by name. Guterres released a U.N. report on Thursday where he warned of “rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a push back against human rights in some countries,” saying “the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic.” The report called for governments to be transparent, responsive and accountable while “protecting human rights and the rule of law” in the time of the outbreak. Share this -







City with China's largest current outbreak tightens lockdown A city of 10 million in northeastern China made further restrictions on movement on Wednesday according to government officials, as it tried to contain what is now China’s largest outbreak. Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, has 52 reported coronavirus cases. It has banned entry to residential zones by non-locals and will lockdown residential blocks housing COVID-19 patients for 14 days, state media reported. Those entering and exiting communities must “always wear a mask, check their body temperature and scan their individual health code,” the Provincial Civil Affairs Department said in a press release. Heilongjiang has been in the forefront of China's latest efforts to identify infected citizens arriving from Russia — with which it shares a border — to curb the spread of the virus, according to Reuters. Infections in China — where the virus originated — have generally slowed in recent weeks. The country reported no new confirmed deaths on Thursday. Share this -







German chancellor says pandemic 'still at the beginning' German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged Germans to show persistence and discipline to get through the pandemic that is "still at the beginning." "We are on thin ice, the thinnest ice even," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, saying that Germans must still be vigilant despite a recent decline in the number of cases. Germany should not “gamble away” what it has achieved, she said, referencing attempt of local states to loosen lockdown restrictions. She also called the WHO "an indispensable partner," distancing her government from President Donald Trump's pause in U.S. funding to the global body. Germany — which has more than 150,000 infections — has the fifth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the U.S., Spain, Italy and France, but has kept fatalities down due to early and extensive testing. Read the full story. Share this -





