China jeers as George Floyd protests sweep U.S.

Chicago limits access to parts of city center as protest cleanup begins Parts of central Chicago will be closed off Monday to everyone except workers whose businesses are located in the area, residents and essential workers in order to maintain public safety after protests turned violent over the weekend, officials said. A statement from the Chicago mayor's office said train and bus services would bypass stops in the Loop area and central business district while some roads would also be closed. Essential workers were advised to take taxis or ride-share vehicles rather than drive themselves to reduce the number of vehicles in the area. Police are manning every street around the Loop area while the city works with neighborhood chambers of commerce and business organizations to ensure that sites that were damaged by looting and unrest are cleaned and boarded up. Share this -







NYPD commissioner 'troubled' by video of cop cars driving into protesters New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he was “troubled” by the video of two NYPD vehicles driving into a crowd of protesters, but said it was a “very difficult situation” for police. In an exclusive interview with the “TODAY” show on Monday morning, Shea told Savannah Guthrie that “anyone that looks at that has to be troubled by what they saw.” The footage from Saturday shows people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop on a street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, the police accelerated the vehicle, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then drove into the protesters, pushing them forward and knocking them on the ground. “There will be an investigation,” Shea said of the incident. Read the full story here. Share this -







Syrian artists paint mural of George Floyd in Idlib province Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun created a mural depicting George Floyd in the town of Binnish, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Monday. Omar Haj Kadour / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Seven police officers in Boston taken to hospital after protests Seven police officers in Boston were taken to the hospital and "many more" were treated on the scene after protests turned violent, the city's police department said in a tweet early Monday. The department also said that 21 police cruisers were damaged, and about 40 individuals arrested during the protest. As of 3:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020, #BPD confirming 7 injured officers transported to the hospital, many more treated on scene, 21 police cruisers damaged and about 40 individuals placed under arrest during the protest. Numbers subject to change as the situation remains active. pic.twitter.com/FsxwFblPxS — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020 Share this -





