China reacts to Trump's tweet referring to coronavirus as 'Chinese virus' The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020 China had harsh words for President Donald Trump Tuesday after he referred to the coronavirus as "Chinese virus" in a tweet. State media CGTN quoted China's foreign ministry spokesperson saying Beijing strongly opposes Trump's use of those words. Geng Shuang said the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community are clearly against linking the virus to specific countries and regions, according to CGTN. The disease the coronavirus causes was dubbed indiscriminate COVID-19 by the WHO earlier this year to avoid names that can be stigmatizing, singling out a country or a group of people. On Weibo, Chinese equivalent of Twitter, hashtag #trumpcallingCOVID19Chinesevirus was mentioned 24 million times Tuesday as social media users voiced their discontent with the U.S. president's tweet. The comments also prompted massive backlash in the U.S., including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the tweet was misplacing blame and could put more Asian Americans in danger.







WH press secretary not at work after being exposed to coronavirus White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was not at the White House Monday after she was exposed to Brazilian officials at Mar a Lago last weekend who later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter.







Barr issues memo to U.S. attorneys outlining DOJ priorities amid the outbreak Attorney General William Barr sent a two-page memo to all U.S. attorneys Monday that outlined the Department of Justice's priorities for law enforcement and the health and safety of people in the judicial system. Every U.S. attorney's office has been ordered to prioritize the detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct that's related to the coronavirus pandemic. The memo referred to businesses selling fake cures online for the COVID-19 disease, phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the CDC and malware infecting apps designed to track the spread of the virus.







Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer Chad Butters, founder of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, poses for a photo at their facility in New Tripoli, Pa., Monday, March 16, 2020. Matt Rourke / AP NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer has decided to do something about it: He's temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant. Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on Monday, a batch destined for charitable groups that need hand sanitizer but haven't been able to get it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family-owned distillery plans to dramatically boost production this week and distribute the bottles to charities as well as offer them at farmers' markets where it sells its spirits and through its website. The price: whatever people decide to donate. "We are in a national emergency," said distillery founder Chad Butters. "What's the right thing to do? The right thing to do is support this community by providing something that is in desperate need. We'll flood the valley with hand sanitizer and drive that price right down." Read the full story here.







Cuomo orders that all New York state schools close for 2 weeks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Monday ordering that all schools in the state close by Wednesday and stay closed for two weeks ending April 1. A press release from his office said that the state will reassess the decision and whether to reopen. "The single most effective way to slow the spread of this virus is to reduce close contacts, and that includes in our schools," he said in a statement, saying that every school district will be required to submit a plan to ensure children of healthcare and first responders have access to childcare.







Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs tribute to frontline healthcare workers This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines — the Sarabande from Bach's Cello Suite No. 3. Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope. #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/s9e35RW03N — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 16, 2020







Olympic torch relay to go ahead in Japan as planned Olympic torch lit up during the flame lighting ceremony at the closed Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, on Thursday, March 12. Thanassis Stavrakis / AP The Olympic torch relay will kick off in Japan on March 26 according to plan, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said Tuesday, but all accompanying celebrations and events will be cancelled. Toshiro Muto told reporters the grand opening event in Fukushima will have no spectators. As for the actual torch relay, Muto said anyone who is not feeling well is asked to refrain from watching from the sidelines. Spectators will also be asked not to pack together along the streets where runners will be passing through. Despite a growing coronavirus pandemic, Japan has so far ruled out postponing or cancelling this year's Olympics.







Thai Muslim students wear face masks donated by a school official at a school in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on Tuesday. Madaree Tohlala / AFP - Getty Images






