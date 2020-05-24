China reports three new cases after first day with none since outbreak began China confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, just 24-hours after no new cases were reported in the country for the first time since the outbreak began in the central city of Wuhan late last year. Of the new cases, two were imported while one was a local transmission, China's National Health Commission said. The country has seen a sharp drop in locally transmitted cases since March, as major restrictions on movement helped it to take control of the epidemic in parts of the vast country. The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,974 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634 on Sunday. Share this -







Australian PM stresses the need to create jobs as state of Victoria starts to reopen A surfer walks towards the ocean through a designated walkway at Bondi beach in Sydney last month. Beaches were reopened in April with COVID-19 social distancing rules still in place. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images Australia's prime minister stressed the need to create jobs as a way to minimize government welfare spending, while the country's second-most populous state Victoria set out measures to resume tourism to regions ravaged by bushfires and virus-linked curbs. "Whether it's how we access markets, how we deliver assistance, whether it's to bushfire affected communities... the thing that gets Australia back to where we want to be is making jobs," Scott Morrison told reporters on Sunday. Morrison said it was important to get agriculture and tourism back up to create more jobs and drive the economy. These are his first comments since the Treasury Department flagged last week that Australia had vastly over-estimated the initial costs of its coronavirus wage subsidy scheme. Australia on Friday halved the number of people expected to be covered by its subsidy scheme due to reporting errors and after swiftly controlling the outbreak, a revision that will save the government around 60 billion Australian dollars ($39 billion). Australia has so far reported more than 7,000 cases, according to the country's Department of Health.







Two more arrested in Hawaii for allegedly violating quarantine Two men were arrested by authorities in Hawaii after they allegedly violated self-quarantine rules for visitors and returning residents, Gov. David Ige's office said Saturday. Artyon Zhiryada, 20, of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Dan Vlasenko, 19, of Vancouver, Washington, were arrested Friday as they exited a condominium in Honolulu, the office said. They arrived May 16, it said. The pair represents the fourth and fifth high-profile arrests of visitors who allegedly failed to isolate for 14 days as a pandemic precaution ordered by Ige. It was at least the third time a suspect was accused because authorities said they found imagery of their public activity on social media. Zhiryada also faced an allegation of cruelty to animals after he posted a video showing him shooting a "feral" chicken with a speargun in a parking lot, the governor's office said.






