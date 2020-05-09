China says it's willing to help North Korea in fight against virus China is willing to offer support to North Korea in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese state television reported Saturday, quoting a letter from President Xi Jinping to his counterpart Kim Jong Un. "I am also very concerned about the prevention and control of the epidemic in North Korea and the health of the North Korean people," Xi said in the letter. "China is willing to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with North Korea and provide support within its capabilities according to North Korea's needs." Xi also said he was pleased that the country's prevention measures to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results, state television reported. "I believe that with the joint efforts of China, North Korea and the international community, we will surely win the final victory in the fight against the pandemic," he said. Share this -







India's fuel demand nearly halves in April amid lockdown India's fuel demand dipped 45.8 percent in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of coronavirus eroded economic activity in the country. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 9.93 million tonnes — its lowest since 2007, government data showed on Saturday. State fuel retailers in India sold 50 percent less refined fuel in the first two weeks of April than the same time a year earlier, as the country came to a standstill due to the lockdown that was put in place on March 24. The government last week extended the lockdown until May 17, with some relaxations in lower-risk areas, although travel by air, rail and metro and inter-state movement of people by road was still banned. India has reported nearly 60,000 cases as of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.







IMF warns of further drop in global growth due to virus Economic data for many countries is coming in below the International Monetary Fund's "already pessimistic assessment" for 2020, its managing director Kristalina Georgieva, told an online event hosted by the European University Institute on Friday. "With no immediate medical solutions, more adverse scenarios might unfortunately materialize for some economies," Georgieva said. "It is the unknown about the behavior of this virus that is clouding the horizon for projections." The IMF's April projection for a 3 percent contraction the global economy would mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, according to Reuters. The IMF forecast a partial rebound would follow in 2021 assuming vaccines and treatments are available, but warned that outcomes could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic. Great conversation today with @FT chief editor @khalafroula at @EUISoU. Incoming economic data for some countries is already below the IMF's recent forecasts. What we don't know about the virus' behavior is clouding the horizon for projections. #SOUCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/jInk1StiEg — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) May 8, 2020







Spain's biggest cities will not move to next stage of lockdown exit Madrid and Barcelona will not progress to the next phase of Spain's exit from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, allowing bars, restaurants and places of worship to reopen in some areas starting Monday, government officials have said. Spain's two biggest cities do not currently meet the government's criteria for easing measures, Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Friday. However, Simon said 51 percent of the population would move onto the next phase of easing lockdown restrictions. Speaking at the same news conference, Health Minister Salvador Illa said: "I want to insist that this is not a race, decisions must be based on cooperation and caution." Madrid and Catalonia — whose capital is Barcelona — account for nearly half of Spain's overall cases of infection. The number of diagnosed cases rose to 222,857 from 221,447 the day before, the ministry said on Friday. Half of the new cases in Spain in the past 24 hours were in Catalonia.







U.S. tightens visa rules for Chinese journalists amid virus tensions The United States issued a new rule tightening visa guidelines for Chinese journalists on Friday, saying it was in response to the treatment of U.S. journalists in China, a shift that comes amid tensions between the two nations over the coronavirus pandemic. The United States and China have been engaged in a series of retaliatory actions involving journalists in recent months. In March, China expelled American journalists from three U.S. newspapers following the publication of an opinion column that China denounced as racist. This came a month after the United States said it would begin to treat five Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies. In issuing the new regulation which will take effect on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security cited what it called China's "suppression of independent journalism." The regulation will limit visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for extension.







A drive-by quinceañera? Latino families get creative, maintain a tradition Kristie Rodriguez and her daughter Xochitl spent a lot of time planning the teen's quinceañera celebration to mark her 15th birthday. "Every little Hispanic girl dreams about her quinceañera and her wedding. Those are your two big days in your life," Rodriguez, 45, from San Antonio, Texas, told NBC News. Then coronavirus hit—and stay-at-home orders left Rodriguez having to reimagine the venerated Latino tradition in a very different way. It took some creativity and work, but Rodriguez and her husband Jimmy surprised Xochitl with a low-key but unforgettable version of her big day, surprising her with a a 'drive-by' quinceañera on April 21st. Xochitl was able to share with her closest family and friends—at a safe social distance. Across the country, families have found ways to celebrate. Read the full story here.







Photo: Healthcare workers place a nasal swab from a patient into a tube for testing Healthcare workers place a nasal swab from a patient into a tube for testing at the Brightpoint Health and UJA of NY Federation free pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site in Brooklyn, New York on May 8, 2020. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Court halts ban on mass gatherings at Kentucky churches FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal court halted the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services, clearing the way for Sunday church services. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove on Friday issued a temporary restraining order enjoining Gov. Andy Beshear's administration from enforcing the ban on mass gatherings at "any in-person religious service which adheres to applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines." The ruling from the Eastern District of Kentucky sided with the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nicholasville, but applies to all places of worship around the commonwealth. Two other federal judges, including U.S. District Judge David Hale, had previously ruled the ban was constitutional. But also on Friday, Hale, of Kentucky's western district, granted Maryville Baptist Church an injunction allowing in-person services at that specific church to proceed, provided the church abide by public health requirements. Exceptions to the Democratic governor's shutdown order include trips to the grocery store, bank, pharmacy and hardware store. Beshear had previously announced that places of worship in Kentucky will be able to once again hold in-person services starting May 20, as part of a broader plan to gradually reopen the state's economy.






