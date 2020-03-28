China sends medical aid to Pakistan to combat outbreak China has sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies to aid Pakistan — one of the world’s most populous nations — in the fight against the virus spread, the Pakistani foreign ministry said Saturday. Pakistan is a key link in China’s multi-billion-dollar One Road Project linking south and central Asia with China. China is also a key military supplier for nuclear-armed Pakistan, having supplied the country with missiles capable of carrying atomic weapons. Pakistan currently has 1,321 confirmed cases of the virus, including 10 deaths from the illness. Most of the infected people there were travelers returning from neighboring Iran, the worst-affected nation in the Middle East. Across the Middle East, the outbreak has raised concerns that health systems strapped by multiple wars, refugee crises and unstable economies won’t be able to handle a growing numbers in cases. Share this -







Children aren't at high risk for the virus, experts say. But children's hospitals are. Gaven Daniel, 17, was diagnosed with bone cancer earlier this month. Courtesy of Jared Daniel Gaven Daniel, 17, wasn’t feeling well when he woke up March 18. He was scheduled to check into Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to begin treatments for an aggressive type of bone cancer, but when his mother called the care team that morning to let them know he had a fever and a cough, they told her not to make the one-hour drive from Dayton, Ohio. Instead, they instructed her to get Gaven tested locally to ensure he wasn’t suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The doctors wouldn't be able to begin chemotherapy if he was infected, and they didn’t want to needlessly risk exposing hospital staff members. Although initial reports suggest that most children and teens are not at high risk of dying from COVID-19, the pandemic is threatening their health in other ways. Children’s hospitals are facing the same supply shortages and testing backlogs that have been hampering adult hospitals nationally. Read the full story here. Share this -







Reported cases surge in Italy as country overtakes China Italy has surpassed China in the number of confirmed infections as of Saturday, with 86,498 reported cases. Italy — the worst hit country in Europe — has the second most cases after the United States, which is leading the world with 104,837 reported. China has recorded 81,394. This comes as the number of confirmed cases around the world passed 600,000 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, with many countries only testing the most serious cases, the extent of infections is likely to be higher. Share this -







Hospitals make room for COVID-19 patients by trying to treat people at home As rapidly filling hospitals scramble to make room for coronavirus patients, a growing number of providers are experimenting with a new approach to free up beds: sending patients to receive hospital-level monitoring and care in their own homes. Maintenance workers convert a hospital room to treat coronavirus patients at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md. earlier this week. Win McNamee / Getty Images In Boston, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is launching a program next week to send some coronavirus patients home with devices that allow doctors to monitor their oxygen level and heart rate remotely — the kind of close observation that typically requires hospitalization, Dr. David Levine, a physician and a researcher at the hospital, said. “It’s going to empty our really important beds and slow the drain on personal protective equipment,” he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







South Korea has more recoveries than active cases for first time For the first time since the initial coronavirus infection was recorded in South Korea, the total number of people released on full recovery has surpassed the total number of patients undergoing treatment, health officials said Saturday. “We believe this to be the result of selfless efforts made by the public, who worked to maintain disinfectant process while actively participating in the social distancing,” said Kwon Joon Wook, the deputy head of Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure during a regular briefing. He stressed, however, that Koreans "must not let complacency take place" as infections are still causing deaths. As such, people should not break the strict social distancing measures until at least April 5, or else face fines or even a year-long imprisonment, he said. There are 9,478 cases recorded in South Korea and 4,811 of those cases are recovered, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Share this -







Delta offers free flights for medical volunteers Delta is offering free flights for medical volunteers to assist in certain regions of the U.S. significantly impacted by the outbreak, the airline said in a statement late Friday evening. Eligible medical volunteers will be able to book round-trip Delta flights free of charge to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, and work in coordination with the state and local government offices. “Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer. The carrier will also look at the possibility of expanding this program to other regions in need, including California, New York, and Washington, the statement said. Share this -







Thousands arrested for violating curfew in Sri Lanka Sri Lanka police say they have arrested thousands of people — including many who were praying in a mosque — for violating a countrywide curfew imposed as a part of stringent measures designed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The number of positive cases has risen to 106 and the government has ordered police to strictly impose the curfew to ensure social distancing across the country. On a tip that a group of people were praying in a mosque in the town of Horowpathana, about 124 miles north of Capital Colombo, police and health officials went to the mosque and arrested 18 while several dozens have fled. The government has banned nonessential travel. Police have arrested 4,600 and seized 1,125 vehicles for violating curfew since March 20. Share this -





