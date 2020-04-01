For China's overworked IT professionals, coronavirus lockdown means longer days For Chinese information technology workers who already had to grapple with punishing work schedules, coronavirus lockdowns across the country have meant increased workloads, higher expectations from bosses and colleagues and ever more blurred boundaries between work and personal life. China's IT industry already had a notorious "996" work culture, in which people work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. But some describe the current working-from-home mode as closer to "007" — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And the extra overtime is unpaid. Read the full story here. Share this -







Global Update on the coronavirus pandemic with Willem Marx APRIL 1: @WillemMarx with a Global Update on the coronavirus pandemic, including warnings from the UN and the EU, asymptomatic cases in China, the status of the Hajj and more.https://t.co/IQBCbkGbFC pic.twitter.com/mllRyHrwSl — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2020 Share this -







Global death toll jumps significantly in past 24 hours The global death toll from the coronavirus has jumped significantly in the past 24 hours. Shortly before 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the global death toll was nearing 38,000. On Wednesday at around the same time, it was more than 43,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Italy and Spain account for nearly half of the global total fatalities, recording more than 21,400 deaths combined. Share this -







Home of the U.S. Open turns from tennis court to hospital The home of the U.S. Open, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (NTC) in New York City, is preparing to turn into a 350-bed hospital, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 12 courts at the NTC's indoor training center will provide almost 100,000 square feet of supplemental hospital space, officials said. “It’s an incredibly small part, but it’s the least we can do,” Danny Zausner, the NTC's Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. New York City continues to be among the hardest-hit places in the United States during the coronavirus outbreak. Share this -







New York cancels spring break, orders remote learning to continue The New York education department has canceled spring break for all public school districts in the state, ordering remote learning to continue during the scheduled time off. “Districts must continue to provide remote instruction for students, meals for students, and child care for essential workers every weekday between April 1, 2020, and April 14, 2020, even if the district is scheduled to be on spring break during that time,” the education department said in a statement. In New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, public schools have been shuttered through at least April 20. Spring break was scheduled to take place between April 9 and April 17; it will now only span April 9 and April 10, covering part of Passover and Good Friday. The move was made to help keep families at home and avoid the spread of the coronavirus, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a video posted on Tuesday night. Share this -







Sounds of our time? People around the world share recordings during coronavirus lockdowns Birds chirping in New York City, rainfall in India and clapping for health care workers in Belfast — those are just a few of the sounds collected on a website that is crowdsourcing audio of the coronavirus lockdowns from across the globe. Cities and Memories, run by U.K.-based sound artist Stuart Fowkes, is undertaking a global collaborative project to document a unique social moment and has received contributions from people staying home in more than 70 countries. "The world hasn’t sounded quite like this during our lifetimes," writes Fawkes on the site. "Whether it’s something simple like less traffic, or how you can hear more birdsong and wildlife, through to how people are coming together through song and music." The project has sparked interest online with #StayHomeSounds garnering support and organizers urging people to submit their recordings but cautioning avid listeners not to defy lockdown rules to go outside. Freshly updated with all your submissions from the weekend, here are all the resources a sound fan could need during the global lockdown - in one place: https://t.co/5nLI1o13gP — Cities and Memory (@citiesandmemory) March 30, 2020 Share this -







Swedish airline crews retrain to help hospitals fight coronavirus Airline crews in Sweden, grounded by the coronavirus outbreak, are training in basic hospital duties to help plug gaps in the Swedish healthcare system, Reuters reports. Cabin crew from the crisis-hit Scandinavian airline SAS, are learning new skills such as sterilizing equipment, making hospital beds and providing information to patients and their relatives. Sweden is among the few European countries that has defied lockdown trends but healthcare officials in Stockholm have scrambled to set up a temporary hospital in a convention center and warned of a lack of staff and safety equipment to meet the crisis. Share this -





